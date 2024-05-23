- Fixed traffic jams. Cars will no longer wait infinitely.
- Fixed endless mode ring and knock animation issues for several addresses.
- Fixed tree draw distance issue. Trees will now correctly render across the Lake.
Lake update for 23 May 2024
Endless Mode Patch 2
