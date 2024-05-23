 Skip to content

Lake update for 23 May 2024

Endless Mode Patch 2

Share · View all patches · Build 14466589 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 12:46:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed traffic jams. Cars will no longer wait infinitely.
  • Fixed endless mode ring and knock animation issues for several addresses.
  • Fixed tree draw distance issue. Trees will now correctly render across the Lake.

Windows Lake Content Depot 1118241
Windows DLC 2450860 Depot 2450860
