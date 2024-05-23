A New Demo Build is OUT - Patch 1.1660517H - Codename: Decked Vol II.

Hey everyone,

Alongside the main game, we have been making changes to this demo version for some time now. It’s been just over a year since we released our original demo on the 19th of May and thus, we have endeavored to include all changes we’ve made over the last year into it. Before we jump into every single detail, let’s take a look at the most significant changes.

Controller Support

As is the case in the main game, controller support is now available for all demo players. The implementation of this feature should make the experience more amenable to those who have asked for it for some time. Tooltips and a zoom feature have also been added along with controllers; see the full list of patch notes for more details.

Quality of Life Improvements

While they are too numerous to list individually, the last year of Vagrus updates has brought a slew of quality of life changes to the table. Among these are vast improvements to the Pilgrims of the Wasteland campaign, a slew of bug fixes, improved UI across the board, and changes that make failure much easier on players during each campaign’s starting period. Given that the demo presents the player with a fixed time frame in which they can experience the game – specifically 25 in-game days in total – these changes should greatly improve player experiences with it.

Demo Saves

It is now possible to take your demo savegames and load them up in a game purchased via Steam, GOG, or other platforms.

Now let's jump into the patch details:

Patch 1.1660517H - Codename: Decked Vol II.

Introduced a tooltip mode for controllers.

Improved Glossary entries to be more helpful and more informative.

Fixed a number of typos and textual errors in Events.

Fixed an issue that caused parts of some localized (machine translated) tutorial windows to be off-screen.

Removed much of the Coal from Scrapheap in ‘Pilgrims of the Wasteland’ to avoid players accidentally buying it out and going broke during the early tutorial.

Your Scouts can no longer find perilous calerus Events (that would slay an unprotected comitatus) when you have protective Equipment equipped.

Localized steps and choices in Events are now marked differently if they were merely machine-translated or were translated by a person.

Vitality and Power Regeneration are now correctly displayed on Companions’ character sheets.

Companion Upkeep (daily) is raised by 5 Changers for Companions assigned to a Deputy role and this is reflected on their character sheet and the tooltip of Companion Upkeep.

Dragging Market listings and dropping them earlier than your own cargo space will not purchase them now but cancel the interaction as it was supposed to.

Tests in Events now indicate (via icons and tooltips) whose Perks are taken into account: the whole comitatus’s, only those of the Companions previously selected to accompany the vagrus, or only the vagrus’s.

In Crew Combat, you no longer need an active character to Stand Down once the enemy is retreating (as opposed to Pursue where you need someone to pursue the foe).

Timers on Mercenary Tasks now stop when it makes sense narratively (and so timed task bonuses are granted based on this moment in time, not the moment of the turn-in). Once the timer stops, players have more freedom to turn in these Tasks. For example, the timer on Defense Tasks stops when the vagrus successfully defeated the foe during the defense battle.

Equipment tooltips no longer display the price you originally bought it for (it was obsolete and confusing).

The Mercenary Task UI in the Journal was significantly improved and now presents more information more consistently.

Added a new setting to Options: Companion Loyalty Details. You can now use it to set the nature and depth of information the game log and Events provide on the Loyalty changes of Companions:

Off: No feedback is provided.

Basic (Default): Only the fact of the change is provided and its direction.

Indicative: The measure of change is also provided (for example: Greatly disapproves, Slightly approves).

Off: No feedback is provided. Basic (Default): Only the fact of the change is provided and its direction. Indicative: The measure of change is also provided (for example: Greatly disapproves, Slightly approves). The Font Size slider in Options became more informative (providing a percentage as well as demonstrating actual font size below the option, not in a janky tooltip).

Damage from Critical Strikes in Companion Combat are now always calculated from the upper half of the used Skill’s damage value (for example, if the damage of the Skill is 3-6, then Critical Strikes from it are always calculated as if a 5 or a 6 were rolled).

Critical Strikes in Companion Combat are now always Armor Piercing.

The requirements of using certain Advanced Tactics in Crew Combat that were nebulous before are now much more informative (including why you cannot use one when you do not meet said requirements).

Added and improved various new Crew Combat tooltips to provide better information on mechanics.

The Spell Penetration Perk now provides the -15% Resistance it advertises.

Negative Resistance values now raise damage from the specific type as it was originally intended (for example, a -50% Cold Resistance raises a Cold type damage of 2 to 3). The way Resistances work against Effects remains unchanged (ie. they provide a chance to entirely negate Effects when the Resistance roll is successful).

Tweaked Companion Combat AI significantly, especially regarding the avoidance of performance drops and the use of Overwatch-type Skills.

Penalties for successive Evade and Block attempts in the same Round have been doubled (for example, the second attempt in the Round incurred a -5% penalty and now it incurs a -10% penalty).

The display of chances in Crew Combat (Critical Success, Success, Failure, Critical Failure percentages) now shows the actual percentages (this was only a display issue).

Reworked the “Faction Reward Filter” button on the Settlement UI to be more logical, displaying the active filter’s status.

Long savegame names will now be broken into more lines and they show in full on the loading screen.

The (glitchy) highlighter on selected choices in Events was changed to a more subtle underline.

The new “Enervated” Skill effect now has a proper icon and tooltip explaining it on the Character Sheet.

The ‘minimize’ button on tutorial popups was moved to the top right corner.

Fixed missing or glitchy dependency icons in Events.

All Mercenary Tasks now display objectives in the quest-style (using status-sensitive bullet points)

Removing a Deputy that provides an Equipment slot for the /comitatus/ now refreshes the slots immediately, preventing players from keeping Equipment in a closed slot.

When owning no Beasts of Burden, swapping to a different Beast Type no longer modifies Movement Points.

Fixed some anomalies connected to leveling up Companions, so you will not lose Proficiency Points without getting the selected Perk levels (this could happen in certain combinations of language, Companion, and Skill/Perk selected).

Fixed a Companion Combat AI issue that caused the erroneous calculation of the usefulness of Skills with certain effects (Buffs, Debuffs, DoTs, and HoTs). The AI will now use these Skills more often. This will also cause calculations to go faster, so Companion Combat will be quicker with some enemies.

Characters with Spell Penetration will no longer get a -15 Resist All debuff at the beginning of each combat Round.

Reflexive Skill effects in Companion Combat received their own icon and description.

The rare case of a tooltip blocking its own button (happened in some resolutions) was fixed. Tooltip transparency now also allows you to click on buttons under them.

Inconsistencies caused by the glitchy Display Mode setting that prevented certain resolutions to show up were fixed.

Fixed some mismatching Escort Task flavor texts (regarding their objectives).

The “close” icons on Price History are now distinct – the left one (-) closes only Price History, the right one (x) closes the Chart, too.

Escort Tasks that have a midpoint destination will now provide information about the status of that objective (ie. whether you have already been there).

Camp Events can no longer trigger during nights spent in settlements.

The Esc button can now be used to navigate back from the Savegame menu tab.

Characters can no longer Evade twice in the same Turn of Companion Combat (for example, when Evading from an attack and into an overwatched position), and thus will no longer cause a softlock by doing so.

The yields of Critical Successes in Hunting have been tweaked to give more supplies but less random goods.

Hidden Compartments and Smugger’s Compartments Equipment received the “minimum 100 Cargo capacity” requirement, thus preventing vagri from hiding everything they own if it was a small enough haul.

Tooltip sizing was rebuilt from scratch: the new system is more robust with various fixes. For instance, tooltips can never float out of the screen.

Non-hovering Characters who were floating over positions in Companion Combat no longer do so.

Multiple instances of the Resistance stat from the same source (e.g. the same Gear) are now displayed correctly on Companions (i.e. added together).

Activating Auto-Scouting no longer causes issues with the calculation and display of Movement Points and March Movement Points.

Pieces of Equipment can not be placed into locked slots directly from the Market pane’s list.

Fixed an issue that caused Faction reputation rewards for delivering certain Passengers to be displayed differently in the Journal and in the popup window upon their arrival, preventing the right amount of reputation to be added to your standing (often this meant no reputation at all).

Tasks will no longer disappear from your Journal’s Active pane while standing on the target Node before actually turning them in. They will be shown as “Ready” while standing on the target Node but revert to “Active” when moving away from it.

Maximum Resourcefulness upgrade tooltips on the Leader UI have been clarified further to make a distinction between your current maximum and the absolute maximum of 12 Resourcefulness. Now they always display how much Insight it costs to raise the stat and mention only the absolute maximum until it is reached.

The tooltips of effects that belong to the comitatus (like Crew Properties) will now add up bonuses for the same stat from different sources.

Updated how Trade Tasks display the Goods you have to deliver to the destination to be more streamlined.

Fixed an issue that allowed an exploit to use infinite Insight when generating a new player character.

Hunting and Foraging will now actually grant yields when successful even if the comitatus is camped via an Event.

Fixed an issue that allowed the skipping of compulsory camping during Event sequences.

The display of potential Faction rewards were changed to show all contextual/conditional requirements for certain rewards (e.g. a specific Beast Type to gain a bonus) and you can also see which of these requirements you currently satisfy.

Tooltip flickering on high refresh rates was fixed.

Localization: Certain characters from Chinese and Japanese fonts that caused display issues specifically on the character creation screens and ending slides should now appear properly.

When a Passenger disembarks via an Event choice and thus offers no regular Passenger reward, the UI display is now clearer about this fact

In Crew Combat, we fixed some texts that could overlap

The Odd Jobs window not showing up to display results was fixed

Fixed the issue of two entities occupying the same position in Companion Combat

Rolling a critical success on hunting and foraging provides extra loot now properly (as originally intended)

Odd Jobs now correctly use 2 MPs if the player has enough remaining MPs instead of always using up Vigor

It is no longer possible to enslave 0 enemies in Crew Combat

You cannot enslave more enemies than the number of living characters in Crew Combat

Crew Combat Auto-offer can no longer cause the game to be stuck

Steam deck/controller fixes/improvements (still working on resolving the config reset).

Dialogue issues in the Hall of Fame were corrected.

Removed redundant Quality dependencies from authorities discussing the winds in great cities.

Some settlement Event navigational issues were tweaked (specifically when exiting certain facilities).

No enemies turning up - and hence getting stuck - in Companion Combat after selecting the Eliminate * Their Leaders command from within Crew Combat issue fixed

The Eliminate their Leaders command can no longer be selected if no Leader/Elite units of the opponent are alive in Crew Combat

Price history bug where the prices were erroneously multiplied by the stack size again finally fixed. All hail 'Dauntless' who provided us with a repro. \m/

Camp UI getting stuck during multi-day rests (e.g.: Black/Mushroom Rot healing) was fixed

A bug that caused stacks being removed instead of units in Event trades was fixed

Journal Note entry issues with controller fixes

Spiders' Accuracy stat was fixed

Tutorial sizing issue when the font size is increased was fixed

Various discrepancies that caused choices not to appear in the Event where you find stranded passengers were fixed

Renkailon's Mark Target description was expanded to better inform what you gain by upgrading it

Settlement art enlargement related UI issues were fixed

Various smaller Event fixes, including some background image updates in old quests

Camp UI calculation glitch solved

Some new art assets were added to previous Events in the main campaign.

Day of the week type of dependencies were added, so you might come across choices that only appear on a certain day of the in-game week.

Camp defense Fighter requirements were reduced for all voluntary crew members.

The Camp UI now uses a single lock feature that locks all in your current settings for rations, guards, and so on.

The Price History tab has been improved, offering new sorting options and making it easier to navigate between settlements for easy comparison.

The Scouting UI has been enhanced to make the available options clearer.

The Custom Notes UI has been improved, making it easier and more enjoyable to jot down your thoughts.

Chart legend improvements have been made for clarity, including the introduction of multiple-category Chart entities.

Giving away Equipment in Events has been improved. Now, you can choose to give away or keep your currently equipped pieces of Equipment and you are warned if you are about to part with your only piece of a type of Equipment.

Breaking camp conditions are now synchronized with the tooltips, providing a clearer understanding of the requirements.

The process of moving Gear between Companions has been improved. Unequipped Gear of the same type will be equipped first if available. Furthermore, in Events and Tasks, you will offer unequipped Gear to meet conditions first.

The Insight tooltip is now clearer about the purpose and use of Insight.

Various elements on the Camp UI have been fixed.

Passengers are now more willing to indicate their desired destination: before you take them, you can click on the Destination icon to see where they are going on the Chart, and you can also click the new button at the front of each Passenger entry now to see their destination on the Chart.

Some node background anomalies have been fixed, primarily those related to the day and night cycle in settlements.

The delay and graphical glitch when the Codex is opening has been fixed.

Fixed an issue that caused the travel time between settlements in some cases to appear out of place.

Resourcefulness can no longer overflow.

Discovered settlement and POI nodes are now consistently displayed on the Chart, whether or not the player has clicked on them or merely moved through them.

The Loader's Guild storage unit lottery now provides rewards as indicated on the UI. The Guild has been kindly asked not to deceive players any longer. 🙂

If an Event is active, you can no longer use hotkeys to interact with inactive windows.

Events sometimes caused you to exit settlements when it was not intended, and at other times, you remained within the settlement despite the narrative suggesting otherwise. The entire system has been adjusted to ensure consistency.

Anomalies in Beast type swapping have been resolved, especially in cases where the settlement did not possess the type of Beast that matched that of your comitatus.

The text overlapping on Crew Combat buttons has been fixed.

Fixed an issue that caused unresponsive Camp UI buttons after engaging in Companion Banter.

At times, it was possible that theme-specific music was not playing in certain regions. The orchestra has been instructed to be more attentive to the surroundings and play the appropriate tunes for each location.

Fixed an issue where the hyperlinks were not working in the bottom textbox of the Main Menu.

Fixed an issue related to the buttons of the Crew UI.

Fixed a bug where the Imperial comitatus icon in the Task pane of the Journal was blank

Fixed a visual bug where the campfire in Agos’s scene had a blank white rectangle in its place while the asset was loading.

Fixed an issue where some Equipment had the wrong art.

Fixed a bug related to using the Companion Combat effect “Cleanse”.

Fixed a stuck UI issue related to buying and butchering Beasts and Mounts.

Multiple issues related to the Initiative Order in Companion Combat were fixed.

Fixed an issue where the “Back to Cargo” button was unclickable on the “Offer Items” part of the Crew Combat UI.

Fixed a bug where comitatus upkeep was only deducted after every other turn.

Fixed the Event UI sometimes scrolling down all the way to the choices by default after displaying the step’s text.

Fixed a bug where the event UI would become stuck after sending a bug report.

Fixed an issue where Equipment icons were not visible after butchering every Beast of Burden.

Fixed a rare issue caused by opening the Rest UI in a settlement, then the Deputies UI and switching tabs then closing the window, which caused a stuck Camp UI.

Fixed a bug where during vagrus creation players would not get the bonus perks from Race, Ambition, etc. if they left everything as default.

Some UI elements were unselectable using a controller. This should now work as intended.

Fixed an issue where the game would crash if you used a controller and a character was down during the Aid/Inspire tutorial in the second tutorial fight.

Removed the option to show the current version number in the upper right corner. It is still visible in the main menu

Redesigned Overwatch mechanics.

Implemented a new diagonal Push/Pull feature that opens up more strategic opportunities and challenges for Companion Combat.

The Main Menu background can be changed now with the corresponding button on the bottom-right of the screen.

We have added a wider range of available resolutions.

Fixed a bug where the enemy Flee chance increased with actions that give additional Chase.

The tooltip of Explore is now fixed on the node radial menu.

We have made some fixes related to the Settlement UI.

Fixed a bug where there was no sound the first time a new game was started.

Fixed a rare crash at the beginning of PotW.

Fixed a bug where the quantity of remaining goods were displayed incorrectly when a stack was bought by dragging.

Some faction related UI issues were fixed.

Fixed crashes caused by gears in the deploy.

Fixed a crash related to scouting.

Longer tooltips can no longer go out of the screen.

Changes to ‘Pilgrims of the Wasteland’:

The Lock button on the Camp UI is locked to prevent players accidentally burning Supplies during the journey.

The default camp options were changed so that players who don’t switch them won’t lose Vigor and Morale daily by default.

Morale losses were slightly tweaked in Events.

Stay tuned and conquer the wasteland!

The Lost Pilgrims Team

If you like Vagrus, please consider sharing our pages and posts with your friends through your favorite social media channel(s). It is much appreciated!

Website | Youtube | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Patreon | Discord