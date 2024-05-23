 Skip to content

Northgard update for 23 May 2024

Clan of the Hounds | Reveal

Build 14466520 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 14:06:04 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ohoï Warchiefs!

Last month the Claws & Jaws update added new wildlife to the lands of Northgard, now it is time to introduce a predator for this prey.
We’re proud to reveal Garm, the Clan of the Hounds, releasing on May 30th!

Lost clansmen of the Clan of the Boar, the followers of Garm are few, but what they lack in numbers, they make up for in raw strength. Thanks to mystical rituals, their brawlers are able to transcend their state to become dangerous animalistic berserkers.

For the first time since Northgard’s release we will be lifting the curtain and giving you a behind the scenes look at how we design a clan. Game Designer 'Maaz' and Art Director 'Emak' will share insights on the clan’s game design and art direction in Steam articles. The former will be posted on Saturday and the latter on Tuesday.

↓Wishlist now on the page below↓

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2946220/Northgard__Garm_Clan_of_the_Hounds/?utm_source=steamnews&utm_medium=community&utm_campaign=wishlist&utm_content=post1
