Crystallum 4.1.1

Hey Beekeepers!
Just some other fixes and a workaround for people who didn’t get the final achievement proc!
~ Ell
Patch Notes
General Changes
- You can now retrigger the credits (+ achievement) by clicking on the obelisks
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a crash post-credits if you pressed a key to continue instead of clicked/gamepad
- Fixed respawning not resetting any sleeping/sitting status
- Fixed Spooky Caterpiller having a cube for a sprite (spooooky)
- Fixed Ploppers+Hoppers not targeting the corner grid squares of their area-of-effect
- Fixed Hoppers not being able to distribute filled + empty filters
- Fixed Hoppers not able to distribute items to Bug Hotels (bee careful what ye wish for)
- Fixed Beebox/Beebank/Buttbox output being a hopper gather target (not intended)
- Fixed Xmas+Halloween tracks not working in music players
- Fixed Anvil not being able to fix spades, pickaxes and crystal tools
- Fixed achievement menu steam function (maybe)
Changed files in this update