APICO update for 23 May 2024

Crystallum 4.1.1

Hey Beekeepers!

Just some other fixes and a workaround for people who didn’t get the final achievement proc!
~ Ell

Patch Notes

General Changes

  • You can now retrigger the credits (+ achievement) by clicking on the obelisks

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a crash post-credits if you pressed a key to continue instead of clicked/gamepad
  • Fixed respawning not resetting any sleeping/sitting status
  • Fixed Spooky Caterpiller having a cube for a sprite (spooooky)
  • Fixed Ploppers+Hoppers not targeting the corner grid squares of their area-of-effect
  • Fixed Hoppers not being able to distribute filled + empty filters
  • Fixed Hoppers not able to distribute items to Bug Hotels (bee careful what ye wish for)
  • Fixed Beebox/Beebank/Buttbox output being a hopper gather target (not intended)
  • Fixed Xmas+Halloween tracks not working in music players
  • Fixed Anvil not being able to fix spades, pickaxes and crystal tools
  • Fixed achievement menu steam function (maybe)

