 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Deadly Path Playtest update for 23 May 2024

Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 14466359 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 10:09:35 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Workers can now be removed from from shift view
Workers can now be removed with right click on building
Worker juggling limited

Misc Bug Fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2643711
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2643712
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link