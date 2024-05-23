v0.4.8 Patch Notes

Changes:
- redesign lobby map selection screen (this was just in progress for the level editor)
Bug Fixes:
- fixed bug where game would end early sporadically
- fixed crash when entering lobby from race condition
Changes:
