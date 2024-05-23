 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Multiplayer Platform Golf update for 23 May 2024

v0.4.8 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14466318 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 10:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • redesign lobby map selection screen (this was just in progress for the level editor)

Bug Fixes:

  • fixed bug where game would end early sporadically
  • fixed crash when entering lobby from race condition

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2263922
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2263923
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link