Update Information on May 23, 2024

HORNET Series 4th Update
▶ BOWIE KNIFE HORNET scheduled for sale
※ A random box of new weapon products that can be purchased at a discounted price once a day is added.
※ When purchasing this item, the permanent random box acquisition count for the series increases.
※ The permanent random box count is shared during the sales period for items of the same series.
※ Only Platinum ~ Diamond products can be obtained from the permanent box of the series.
▶ Sale period: May 23, 2024 - June 1, 2024 05:00 (UTC)
New Weapon Skin Update
▶ Sales of the ENTIC series begin.
▶ Sale period: June 1, 2024 05:00 - June 8, 2024 05:00 (UTC)
▶ Sale period: June 8, 2024 05::00 - June 16, 2024 05:00 (UTC)
New Character Update
▶ Sales of Siri characters begin.
※ Sales period: May 23, 2024 - June 6, 2024 05:00 (UTC)
Character Update
▶ Sales of Yui Maid Ver.VC characters begin.
※ Sales period: June 6, 2024 05:00 - June 13, 2024 05:00 (UTC)
Information on the last event mission of the spring season
▶ A mission event will be held.
※Event period: May 23rd - June 12th 23:59 (UTC)
※ [EVENT] Play Mission: Play 50 times
※ [EVENT] Kill Mission: Get 1000 kills
Information on other modifications
▶ Winner Coin has been initialized. (Refer to the notice on May 9)
▶ The part marked Super Match Season 21 has been modified to Season FINAL.
▶ The quick start function has been improved to save the last quick start mode information, including logout.
▶ The side effect that occurred due to modifications to the ALT + TAB function has been corrected.
▶ Fixed an error where the extension ticket special could not be used randomly.
Changed files in this update