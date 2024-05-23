Update Information on May 23, 2024

HORNET Series 4th Update

▶ BOWIE KNIFE HORNET scheduled for sale

※ A random box of new weapon products that can be purchased at a discounted price once a day is added.

※ When purchasing this item, the permanent random box acquisition count for the series increases.

※ The permanent random box count is shared during the sales period for items of the same series.

※ Only Platinum ~ Diamond products can be obtained from the permanent box of the series.

▶ Sale period: May 23, 2024 - June 1, 2024 05:00 (UTC)

New Weapon Skin Update

▶ Sales of the ENTIC series begin.

※ A random box of new weapon products that can be purchased at a discounted price once a day is added.

※ When purchasing this item, the permanent random box acquisition count for the series increases.

※ The permanent random box count is shared during the sales period for items of the same series.

※ Only Platinum ~ Diamond products can be obtained from the permanent box of the series.

▶ Sale period: June 1, 2024 05:00 - June 8, 2024 05:00 (UTC)

▶ Sale period: June 8, 2024 05::00 - June 16, 2024 05:00 (UTC)

New Character Update

▶ Sales of Siri characters begin.

※ Sales period: May 23, 2024 - June 6, 2024 05:00 (UTC)

Character Update

▶ Sales of Yui Maid Ver.VC characters begin.

※ Sales period: June 6, 2024 05:00 - June 13, 2024 05:00 (UTC)

Information on the last event mission of the spring season

▶ A mission event will be held.

※Event period: May 23rd - June 12th 23:59 (UTC)

※ [EVENT] Play Mission: Play 50 times

※ [EVENT] Kill Mission: Get 1000 kills

Information on other modifications

▶ Winner Coin has been initialized. (Refer to the notice on May 9)

▶ The part marked Super Match Season 21 has been modified to Season FINAL.

▶ The quick start function has been improved to save the last quick start mode information, including logout.

▶ The side effect that occurred due to modifications to the ALT + TAB function has been corrected.

▶ Fixed an error where the extension ticket special could not be used randomly.