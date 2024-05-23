Share · View all patches · Build 14466158 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 10:09:23 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Laypo City:

Added:

Upgrade type 1:

When interacting with a plot, the plot is available for upgrade!

Laypo Survival II

Additions:

-Added a world Map which can be triggered when you go to the edge of the map

-Added a world Map with player 1 Base

-Added Player 1

-Added Oak Tree

-Added Wood Wall (120hp)

-Added village Symbol

-Added a Village

-Teleporter to leave the current map

-Bushes for the edge of maps that the player can't go through!

Changes:

-Room Size changed to 150x150 blocks

-You start on a random day and month

-Starting year is 3534

-There are now 28 days a month

-There are now 8 months a year