Laypo Simulator update for 23 May 2024

v0.5.4.4

23 May 2024

Laypo City:
Added:
Upgrade type 1:
When interacting with a plot, the plot is available for upgrade!

Laypo Survival II
Additions:
-Added a world Map which can be triggered when you go to the edge of the map
-Added a world Map with player 1 Base
-Added Player 1
-Added Oak Tree
-Added Wood Wall (120hp)
-Added village Symbol
-Added a Village
-Teleporter to leave the current map
-Bushes for the edge of maps that the player can't go through!

Changes:
-Room Size changed to 150x150 blocks
-You start on a random day and month
-Starting year is 3534
-There are now 28 days a month
-There are now 8 months a year

