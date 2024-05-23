Laypo City:
Added:
Upgrade type 1:
When interacting with a plot, the plot is available for upgrade!
Laypo Survival II
Additions:
-Added a world Map which can be triggered when you go to the edge of the map
-Added a world Map with player 1 Base
-Added Player 1
-Added Oak Tree
-Added Wood Wall (120hp)
-Added village Symbol
-Added a Village
-Teleporter to leave the current map
-Bushes for the edge of maps that the player can't go through!
Changes:
-Room Size changed to 150x150 blocks
-You start on a random day and month
-Starting year is 3534
-There are now 28 days a month
-There are now 8 months a year
Changed depots in beta branch