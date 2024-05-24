 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mystery at Morgoth update for 24 May 2024

V1.011 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14466137 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 08:26:23 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Folks.

Just a small update to fix a couple of minor bugs.

  • Fix - If a party has visited a level but none of them are currently on that level, the Jump Move button is highlighted and can be pressed but a jump move does not occur. Jump Move does not work between levels, so the button should not have been highlighted.

  • Fix - If the player casts a spell that targets their own units and a unit occupies a tile on another level that has the same tile number as the current level, the tile on the current level is highlighted even though there is no unit on it.

  • Fix - If a player unit casts the Animal Allies spell and the summoned unit(s) level up during combat, the character points for the summoned unit were not being automatically allocated to the unit.

  • Fix - Casting Animal Allies could result in a summoned unit appearing on a stair tile. This is not allowed.

We hope you enjoy this update and please let us know if you encounter any problems.

All the best.

Ian & Jann

Changed files in this update

Depot 1581791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link