V1.011 Update

Hi Folks.
Just a small update to fix a couple of minor bugs.
-
Fix - If a party has visited a level but none of them are currently on that level, the Jump Move button is highlighted and can be pressed but a jump move does not occur. Jump Move does not work between levels, so the button should not have been highlighted.
-
Fix - If the player casts a spell that targets their own units and a unit occupies a tile on another level that has the same tile number as the current level, the tile on the current level is highlighted even though there is no unit on it.
-
Fix - If a player unit casts the Animal Allies spell and the summoned unit(s) level up during combat, the character points for the summoned unit were not being automatically allocated to the unit.
-
Fix - Casting Animal Allies could result in a summoned unit appearing on a stair tile. This is not allowed.
We hope you enjoy this update and please let us know if you encounter any problems.
All the best.
Ian & Jann
Changed files in this update