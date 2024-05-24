V1.011 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14466137 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 08:26:23 UTC by Wendy

Hi Folks.

Just a small update to fix a couple of minor bugs.

Fix - If a party has visited a level but none of them are currently on that level, the Jump Move button is highlighted and can be pressed but a jump move does not occur. Jump Move does not work between levels, so the button should not have been highlighted.

Fix - If the player casts a spell that targets their own units and a unit occupies a tile on another level that has the same tile number as the current level, the tile on the current level is highlighted even though there is no unit on it.

Fix - If a player unit casts the Animal Allies spell and the summoned unit(s) level up during combat, the character points for the summoned unit were not being automatically allocated to the unit.

Fix - Casting Animal Allies could result in a summoned unit appearing on a stair tile. This is not allowed.

We hope you enjoy this update and please let us know if you encounter any problems.

All the best.

Ian & Jann