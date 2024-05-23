Version 1.0 Patch 4

Another patch fixing some issues, including a fix for a rare and elusive bug that managed to survive since the early days of the Early Access. Thank you all for reporting these issues and for your patience in waiting for their fixes.

Fixed a very old and elusive map generation bug in which sometimes ruins or other resources failed to spawn because the area they were intended for was too small. Huge thanks to all the players who sent me save files to help reproduce and solve this issue once and for all.

Added Korean fonts so translation mods into Korean display properly. Note: Korean is not officially supported and keeping translation mods up to date depends on the mod author and are not guaranteed.

Tweaked the green research and green refining city core modules so their bonuses are a bit more worthwhile.

Fixed bug with overachiever achievement that required a "Challenging" difficulty level in contrast to the achievement description that did not specify this. The achievement no longer has a difficulty requirement and can be acquired at any difficulty level.

Fixed turret range display when hovering them or when moving turrets, so they take into account upgrades and installed modules that change the attack range.

Turret vision range increased for turrets with high attack range, and upgrades/modules that increase attack range also increase the vision range now.

Fixed a bug when the setting to enable free camera in management mode by default was enabled, in which switching to management mode by pressing the F shortcut directly from combat mode would switch to management mode without enabling free camera.

Fixed a translation issue for the "Can't land here" indicator that only appeared in English regardless of the selected language.