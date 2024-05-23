 Skip to content

GlobeXplore update for 23 May 2024

ver 2.1.4 update

Build 14466053 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 09:26:31 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the bug where the rate was not being saved correctly.
  • Fixed the bug where decimal points could not be entered in the expo.

