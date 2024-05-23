 Skip to content

異世界の創造者 update for 23 May 2024

2024/05/23 update

Share · View all patches · Build 14465999 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 14:06:26 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

(Translated by ChatGPT)
・Added an option to use skills from shortcuts without selecting a target. You can set this in Options(p3).
・Added an item that allows you to pick up all surrounding materials at once. It is randomly sold at the bazaar.
・Added objects that can be placed in My Town.
・When encountering a cleric in the field, you can now stay in place by pressing the cancel key.
・Original content management now counts downloads for adventurers as well. This has been in effect since around May 21, 2024.
・Added four new face graphics.

Changed files in this update

