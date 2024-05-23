2024/05/23 update

(Translated by ChatGPT)

・Added an option to use skills from shortcuts without selecting a target. You can set this in Options(p3).

・Added an item that allows you to pick up all surrounding materials at once. It is randomly sold at the bazaar.

・Added objects that can be placed in My Town.

・When encountering a cleric in the field, you can now stay in place by pressing the cancel key.

・Original content management now counts downloads for adventurers as well. This has been in effect since around May 21, 2024.

・Added four new face graphics.