Shogun Season is here!

Race as the Shogun or the Huntress from Shogun Curse. A completely free update that comes with a lot of big changes!

Summary:

Shogun Challenges: Unlock the Shogun and Huntress New Maps: Shogun & Shogun Elite New ultimates, character balancing and new duo/team ultimates New Shogun Lootbox New Recipe crafting for unique karts and items! New items in item boxes, as well as new item pool for every stage. New Group Leaderboard rewards New Time Trial Red Times are set (Golds etc. remain the same) New Map fixes, alterations to existing maps to improve flow. Significant online improvement optimisations with Rollback Netcode XP Increase across modes. General Bugs/Fixes

Full Notes:

1. Shogun and Huntress are here!

Unlock the Shogun and Huntress in unique Shogun challenges. Easy mode for these challenges arrive in 2 weeks, until then goodluck!

2. New Maps:

New maps have been added to the map pool! Shogun and Curse of Shadows

3. New ultimates, character balancing and new duo/team ultimates

Here is the full changes in a briefer form (as its fairly extensive)

SHOGUN: New ultimates - Demonic Strike, Double slice, Team Shogun Dash

HUNTRESS: New ultimates - Reload Rocket, Ricochet Rocket, Team Coins

FOO: Both ultimates have been improved by bonus speeds and slight cost reduction.

PEANUT: New ultimate - Duo Torrent Speed. Steer improved and slight cost reduction on ultimates.

FILIAN/CHOP: Chain and Daze now does not daze you if you successfully chain the combo twice, i.e. the third boost does not daze you. New ultimate - Team Chain Daze. Slight improvement in steer.

JEZ: Slight reduction in Ice Vortex cost, new ultimate - Team Ice Vacuum. Increase power from speed items.

PATRICK/MARU: Ultimate will not work when shielded, and when ultimate is active, daze time is doubled.

ZIM/CYBERDOGE: Daze modifiers depending on state of ultimate (green vs. blue state).

CL: Base speed increased. Slip stream bonus increased. Shuriken speed throw improved.

ZACH: Improved bonus on speed items. Slip stream bonus increased. New team ultimate: When the ultimate ends if you are near a team mate, your team mates ultimate gets fully charged with a speed boost.

SQUIDWARD/FLAMINGO: Clarinet ultimate last one additional bonus second. Slight increase in base speed.

NOMAD: Max coin now set to 10. Improved base steer. Slip stream bonus increased.

LOMA: Slight increase in base speed. Shield ultimate is now a team shield, with a short duration but also increased drift power during the shield.

KRABS/TOMATOMAS: Slight improvement in steer. Coins have a small improvement in the initial boost.

MEMBRANE/CACTIFF: Slight improved base speed.

DIB/STARDUST: Slight increase in bonus speed from max coins.

CAPY: Slight increase in base speed. Elcapytan ultimate has even more power from boostpads.

CHIBBEN: Trick jump bonus increase. Slightly improved drift boost. Team wingman has been improved with greater bonus for team mates and yourself. Wing ultimate also improved by the daze timer goes up during the ultimate.

OHBIBI: Steering improved

OHBOBOT: Slight increase in acceleration and drift boost.

COBIE: Slight increase in drift boost.

DEGEN: New ultimate - Team Coin Rocket.

GAZ/LABEE: Extra bonus on speed items.

SHIBA: New ultimate: Team Dark Shiba rocket (loses the Hoop ultimate). Dark Shiba ultimate has less daze time.

4. New Shogun Lootbox

New Shogun lootbox is available. Shogun lootboxes are available on your weeklies, group leaderboards, tournaments, streams and we do plan to give some to certain level brackets in future as one off. Shogun lootboxes will only be available during the Shogun Season. We will announce when the season is about to end with a week notice.

5. Recipe & Crafting

Recipes are in! There are 69 recipes available and will allow you to craft unique items if you have the ingredients. Furthermore, the lootboxes from the crafting system have an improved item pool which is more unique and favourable for rarer items. Can you craft them all?

6. New items in item boxes, as well as new item pool for every stage.

A big change has occurred to the item pool. Items are now based on distance from the pack, the map itself and the first place position player. Furthermore, new items have been added to the item pool to change the flow of game play. We felt that items should not feel too RNG but support the player in their current position.

Specific items have also been changed:

ICE ROCKET: Freeze time has been reduced. No longer causes coin lost.

TRIPLE HOMING ROCKETS: Removed from game.

WASSIE BOMB: Explosion only makes a player lose 1 coin, instead of 3.

BONK: Daze time has been reduced slightly. Rarity has been reduced.

FRIES: Throwing forward has been disabled for now.

NEW ITEMS: Ram, Hammer, Coins

7. New Group Leaderboard rewards

Group leaderboard rewards have temporarily increased due to the new Shogun lootbox. Rewards have also been increased across the board.

8. New Time Trial Red Times are set (Golds etc. remain the same)

We have decided to keep the gold medal times as they are, meaning if you already had a gold medal for a map, you still have it. Red times however been reduced and made more difficult to soon reflect the top % of players.

9. New Map fixes, alterations to existing maps to improve flow.

SPACE STATION: Reworked the split section. The overall pathing meant only one option was really viable, we have changed this to accommodate a better flow.

PARKING LOT: Map overall improved in loading times and collisions.

SKYDRAGONS: Respawn points of out of bounds no longer take you wrong way.

VOLCANO: Loading times improved.

WESTERN: Short cut will now raise up instead of side ways.

PRISON BREAK: Ending jump now provides an on rail to prevent players flying over the start line.

CASTLE: Castle short cut now goes up instead of rotation.

LUNAR NEW YEAR: Fixed respawns. Hoop is placed at the beginning of the tower to prevent out of bound errors.

GHOST GRAVEYARD: Fixed random out of bound issue.

10. Significant online improvement optimisations with Rollback Netcode

Stalling issues and server improvements have been improved with our rollback netcode. This should improve the overall online experience for all players.

11. XP Increase across GP/Duo Modes.

XP increased for Shogun Season! New XP in Group Leaderboards as well.

12. General Bugs/Fixes

NOTIFICATION: Improved visuals on receiving team boosts.

KART VISUALS: Improved and fixed some skins, karts and wheels displaying wrong icons or wrong models.