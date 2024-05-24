 Skip to content

Omega Crafter update for 24 May 2024

[ver. 0.6.0] Update Announcement! 30+ Building Elements & New Coding Options

24 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are excited to announce that the free update "0.6.0" for 'Omega Crafter' has been released on May 23th! The highlight of this update is the much-requested "building" feature.

We have summarized the key points of the update in a video!

Content Overview:

New building materials

  • Over 30 materials including doors, customizable blocks, curtains, cannons, and more, have been added.
  • These materials are available from the beginning of the game!

Subcategory display

  • It is now easier to find building parts.

Improvement of column snap

  • It's now easier to construct the framework for the desired shape, allowing for more freedom in building.

Improvement of some other snaps

  • Enhanced snapping for walls and floors, roofs, single chests, and more to make snapping easier to use.

Addition of coding blocks

  • 12 new blocks have been added to enhance automation, including "store items in {storage}" and "latest chat log."

Detailed Patch Notes:

New Features

Building UI
  • We have adjusted the leveling so that it can be done without overlapping existing structures or roads.
  • We have improved the snap freedom and expanded the area where items can be placed.
  • We have made it possible to snap single chests together, allowing them to be aligned.
  • We have enabled horizontal and downward snapping for roofs.
  • We have enabled downward snapping for pillars.
  • We have enabled snapping of walls, roofs, and stairs to pillars and beams.

Buildings

  • Wooden Fence(Half)
  • Wooden Fence(Small, Half)
  • Plank Fence(Half)
  • Plank Fence(Small, Half)
  • Wooden Floor(Half)
  • Timber Wall
  • Timber Wall(Small)
  • Timber Wall(with Window)
  • Triangular Timber Wall(Small)
  • Triangular Timber Wall
  • Timber Floor
  • Timber Floor(Half)
  • Wooden Door(Large)
  • Wooden Pillar(2m, Thick)
  • Wooden Pillar(1m, Thick)
  • Wooden Beam(2m)
  • Wooden Beam(1m)
  • Wooden Diagonal Beam
  • Stone Pillar(2m)
  • Stone Pillar(1m)
  • Stone Pillar(2m, Thick)
  • Stone Pillar(1m, Thick)
  • Stone Beam(2m)
  • Stone Beam(1m)
  • Stone Diagonal Beam
  • Wooden Corner Roof(Red)
  • Wooden Corner Roof(Blue)
  • Wooden Corner Roof(Green)
  • Wooden Corner Roof(Yellow)
  • Wooden Corner Roof(Black)
  • Valley of Wooden Roof(Red)
  • Valley of Wooden Roof(Blue)
  • Valley of Wooden Roof(Green)
  • Valley of Wooden Roof(Yellow)
  • Valley of Wooden Roof(Black)
  • Block(Wood)
  • Block(Wood, Red)
  • Block(Wood, Blue)
  • Block(Wood, Yellow)
  • Block(Stone)
  • Simple Torch
  • Wall-mounted string board
  • Cannon
  • Bar Chair
  • Wooden Table
  • Display Shelf
  • Cup 1
  • Cutlery 1
  • Plate 1
  • Item Stand
  • Curtain(Blue, 1m)
  • Curtain(Blue, 2m)
  • Curtain(Red, 1m)
  • Curtain(Red, 2m)
Coding Blocks
  • "can store the item in {Storage}"
  • "enter {Building}"
  • "change the equipment to {Type}"
  • "change body color to {Type}"
  • "current time"
  • "it is night"
  • "Comment:{String}"
  • "latest chat log"
  • "from {String} get character at {Index}"
  • "Character length of {String}"
  • "in {String} replace at the {Index} index with {Character}"
  • "{String} contains {String}"

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the game screen would occasionally fail to update when a large number of light sources were placed.

We have taken your feedback and evolved the game to allow for more freedom in building & coding 🎉Thank you for all of your feedback. Please have fun with Omega Crafter!
Omega Crafter

