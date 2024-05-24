[ver. 0.6.0] Update Announcement! 30+ Building Elements & New Coding Options

We are excited to announce that the free update "0.6.0" for 'Omega Crafter' has been released on May 23th! The highlight of this update is the much-requested "building" feature.
We have summarized the key points of the update in a video!
Content Overview:
New building materials
- Over 30 materials including doors, customizable blocks, curtains, cannons, and more, have been added.
- These materials are available from the beginning of the game!
Subcategory display
- It is now easier to find building parts.
Improvement of column snap
- It's now easier to construct the framework for the desired shape, allowing for more freedom in building.
Improvement of some other snaps
- Enhanced snapping for walls and floors, roofs, single chests, and more to make snapping easier to use.
Addition of coding blocks
- 12 new blocks have been added to enhance automation, including "store items in {storage}" and "latest chat log."
Detailed Patch Notes:
New Features
Building UI
- We have adjusted the leveling so that it can be done without overlapping existing structures or roads.
- We have improved the snap freedom and expanded the area where items can be placed.
- We have made it possible to snap single chests together, allowing them to be aligned.
- We have enabled horizontal and downward snapping for roofs.
- We have enabled downward snapping for pillars.
- We have enabled snapping of walls, roofs, and stairs to pillars and beams.
Buildings
- Wooden Fence(Half)
- Wooden Fence(Small, Half)
- Plank Fence(Half)
- Plank Fence(Small, Half)
- Wooden Floor(Half)
- Timber Wall
- Timber Wall(Small)
- Timber Wall(with Window)
- Triangular Timber Wall(Small)
- Triangular Timber Wall
- Timber Floor
- Timber Floor(Half)
- Wooden Door(Large)
- Wooden Pillar(2m, Thick)
- Wooden Pillar(1m, Thick)
- Wooden Beam(2m)
- Wooden Beam(1m)
- Wooden Diagonal Beam
- Stone Pillar(2m)
- Stone Pillar(1m)
- Stone Pillar(2m, Thick)
- Stone Pillar(1m, Thick)
- Stone Beam(2m)
- Stone Beam(1m)
- Stone Diagonal Beam
- Wooden Corner Roof(Red)
- Wooden Corner Roof(Blue)
- Wooden Corner Roof(Green)
- Wooden Corner Roof(Yellow)
- Wooden Corner Roof(Black)
- Valley of Wooden Roof(Red)
- Valley of Wooden Roof(Blue)
- Valley of Wooden Roof(Green)
- Valley of Wooden Roof(Yellow)
- Valley of Wooden Roof(Black)
- Block(Wood)
- Block(Wood, Red)
- Block(Wood, Blue)
- Block(Wood, Yellow)
- Block(Stone)
- Simple Torch
- Wall-mounted string board
- Cannon
- Bar Chair
- Wooden Table
- Display Shelf
- Cup 1
- Cutlery 1
- Plate 1
- Item Stand
- Curtain(Blue, 1m)
- Curtain(Blue, 2m)
- Curtain(Red, 1m)
- Curtain(Red, 2m)
Coding Blocks
- "can store the item in {Storage}"
- "enter {Building}"
- "change the equipment to {Type}"
- "change body color to {Type}"
- "current time"
- "it is night"
- "Comment:{String}"
- "latest chat log"
- "from {String} get character at {Index}"
- "Character length of {String}"
- "in {String} replace at the {Index} index with {Character}"
- "{String} contains {String}"
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the game screen would occasionally fail to update when a large number of light sources were placed.
We have taken your feedback and evolved the game to allow for more freedom in building & coding 🎉Thank you for all of your feedback. Please have fun with Omega Crafter!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2262080/Omega_Crafter/
Omega Crafter
