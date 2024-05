Share · View all patches · Build 14465894 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 12:09:32 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone👋

Tomorrow our prologue version will be available!

We have prepared a few extra surprises for our prologue version. 🚀

You will be able to produce phone cases and mugs in your factory. You will also be able to upload your own images to your designs! 🎉

You can share other items you want to produce with us on our community channels.🙏

We are very excited to meet you. See you tomorrow!⏰