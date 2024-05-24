NEW MAPS - UPDATE 0.2.0_523.1617

Notice: Those with this icon :check_mark: are inspired by the players’ feedback. Thank you so much again.

New Maps

We still have many plans related to maps (procedural, customized, etc), but to do all that we want, it will take several months. So while we are also working on adding more content to the game, we decided to add few new maps for you, so at least for now you will have few more options, we know that it isn't enough, but hopefully good for now.

Interface Optimization

:check_mark: The UI now has a zoom option, so if you think the font is too small, try changing it.

Interaction Optimization

When tents, storage areas, farmland, etc. are built, you will see specific numbers for length, width, and area.

Knowledge and physique cues pop up with suspended effects.

:check_mark: The capacity of the bestiary, with the addition of a tooltip: bestiary area.

Buildings under construction now have a 'set to top priority' option.

Slopes at the edge of the map should be changed to allow players to remove them.

Better Pathfinder

Walking path is a straight line now, before today, it was a polygonal line.

Bug Fixes

:check_mark: Sacrifice screen to select a person, if the person happens to be dead, it will bug out.

:check_mark: People are dying and will bug out if they have debuffs on them.

:check_mark: Ceremony Bug: If a ceremony is performed once, completing it normally, the second time it is performed, it will be repeated many times.

:check_mark: Wolf cubs can be attacked.

-YSH Mr. Octopus