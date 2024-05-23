 Skip to content

MAJOR 风尘三侠传 update for 23 May 2024

Windust 1.2.240515 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 14465725 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 09:09:30 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[20240521] A tale of Wind and Dust Patch V.1.2.240515

  1. Version 1.2.240515 Update Contents:
  • Added multi-language support, allowing in-game language switching via the menu.
  • Implemented English support, with all interfaces and game content fully localized.
  • Introduced horse riding sound effects on the world map.
  • Redesigned character animations and horse riding animations on the world map.
  • Included wooden dummy for players to test DPS at Wang Village.
  • Adjusted map icons and city name styles for better readability in English.
  • Enhanced quest completion condition descriptions, now listing monster locations.
  • Provided support for OGG audio format.
  • Fixed camera follow issue occurring after dismounting from a horse during combat entry and exit.
  • Corrected issues with using reins on combat maps.
  • Other adjustments, such as tweaking the map zoom scale, and more.
  1. Save Compatibility Issues:
  • This update is compatible with previous save files; no need to start a new game.
  • Please note that save files are not shared across different languages.

