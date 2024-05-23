Windust 1.2.240515 Patch

[20240521] A tale of Wind and Dust Patch V.1.2.240515
- Version 1.2.240515 Update Contents:
- Added multi-language support, allowing in-game language switching via the menu.
- Implemented English support, with all interfaces and game content fully localized.
- Introduced horse riding sound effects on the world map.
- Redesigned character animations and horse riding animations on the world map.
- Included wooden dummy for players to test DPS at Wang Village.
- Adjusted map icons and city name styles for better readability in English.
- Enhanced quest completion condition descriptions, now listing monster locations.
- Provided support for OGG audio format.
- Fixed camera follow issue occurring after dismounting from a horse during combat entry and exit.
- Corrected issues with using reins on combat maps.
- Other adjustments, such as tweaking the map zoom scale, and more.
- Save Compatibility Issues:
- This update is compatible with previous save files; no need to start a new game.
- Please note that save files are not shared across different languages.
Changed files in this update