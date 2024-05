Share · View all patches · Build 14465429 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 09:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Fixed issues with weapon hit registry

Fixed issues with blocking volumes by completely removing them.

Slightly more Optimizing.



Removed all construction vehicles

Moved the random mystery box.



Added more props and lights to the overall map.

Removed the intro video to the level on the start of the game.

Increased the overall light output for "NorthEasternOutpost"

