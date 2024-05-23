Patch 5.5.0 LIVE NOW! Quality of Life Update, Skulls 2024

Heroes!

The time has come again to celebrate Warhammer through the Skulls event!

Between May 23 - June 9 you can rampage through the Vermintide in the Skulls for the Skull Throne in-game event. Earn new rewards by collecting skulls, or just participate in the carnage.

Together with the in-game event we also released Patch 5.5.0 - Quality of Life update. It contains a mix of improvements, fixes, and additions that should improve the experience across all game modes. See below for more information on the update and the in-game event.

Skulls for the Skull Throne, Blood for the Blood God!

Loadout system for Adventure mode

Personal Loadouts

Loadouts are finally officially coming to Vermintide 2! This feature allows you save different combinations of gear & talents as loadouts that you can quickly swap between while in the Keep. Any changes done to your talents or gear while being ‘on’ a loadout will automatically save to that loadout.



Bot Loadouts

You can also mark one of your loadouts per character as a ‘Bot’ loadout, in which case whenever you are the host, the bots can use specific loadouts that you’ve tailor-made for that bot. We want to give a shoutout to Squatting Bear for his sanctioned Loadout Manager mod, which covered these features until we could implement it ourselves. Thank you, Squatting Bear!

Chaos Wastes

New boons

We’ve added over 25 new boons to Chaos Wastes. We’ve got some exciting boons to add a lot of juice to your expeditions! New auras, new effects for your bombs, new actions triggered by your career skill, new effects triggered based on your choices during the expedition, new event boons, and more!



Boon Sets

This is a new mechanic that we’re introducing with this update. Certain boons are part of a ‘set’ of specific boons. Gaining all of the boons within a set in the same expedition unlocks a powerful effect for the rest of the expedition. New boons introduced with patch 5.5.0:

[table] [tr] [th]Boon name[/th] [th]Description[/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]Grungni's Bombardment[/td] [td]Bombs have reduced range, but have more explosion radius and Damage.[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Bomb of Alchemical Concentration[/td] [td]Your Bombs consecrate the ground for a few seconds on impact. Players within the consecrated ground gain increased Career Skill Cooldown Speed.[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Bomb of Alchemical Lethality[/td] [td]Your Bombs consecrate the ground for a few seconds on impact. Players within the consecrated ground gain increased Critical Strike Chance.[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Bomb of Alchemical Rejuvenation[/td] [td]Your Bombs consecrate the ground for a few seconds on impact. Players within the consecrated ground will rejuvenate health.[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Bomb of Alchemical Alacrity[/td] [td]Your Bombs consecrate the ground for a few seconds on impact. Players within the consecrated ground gain increased Attack Speed.[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Bomb of Alchemical Strength[/td] [td]Your Bombs consecrate the ground for a few seconds on impact. Players within the consecrated ground gain increased Power.[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Ranald's Spiteful Plunder[/td] [td]When a Chest of Trials is activated, it creates consecrated ground that grants you increased Damage for a few seconds.[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Ranald's Hearty Plunder[/td] [td]When a Chest of Trials is activated, it creates consecrated ground that grants you increased Cooldown reduction for a few seconds.[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Harrying Boon of Hoeth's Precision[/td] [td]Headshots spawn multiple projectiles that seek out enemies.[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Harrying Boon of Hoeth's Deflection[/td] [td]Parries spawn multiple projectiles that seek out enemies.[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Harrying Boon of Hoeth's Perfection[/td] [td]Critical Hits spawn multiple projectiles that seek out enemies.[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Myrmidia's Wildfire[/td] [td]An enemy that dies while Burning inflicts a Burning to nearby enemies, causing Damage over time.[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Myrmidia's Cleansing Flame[/td] [td]Your Career Skill also Burns nearby enemies for damage over time.[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Lileath's Prophetic Bolt[/td] [td]Your Career Skill also spawns a projectile that seeks out enemies.[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Drakira's Flensing[/td] [td]Your Career Skill also inflicts Bleed on nearby enemies.[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Mathlann's Storm-Strike[/td] [td]Your Career Skill also calls down lightning strikes on nearby enemies.[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Atharti's Venomous Affection[/td] [td]Your Career Skill also inflicts Poison on nearby enemies for Damage over time.[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Lileath's Blessed Destiny[/td] [td]Increases your Career Skill maximum charges.[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Taal's Roar[/td] [td]Periodically send out a shockwave that staggers nearby enemies. Cooldown decreases with missing health.[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Valaya's Boozy Grant[/td] [td]Enemies close to you take increased Stagger from teammates.[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Ulric's Valour[/td] [td]Enemies close to you take increased Damage from teammates.[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Lileath's Favour[/td] [td]Gain increased Damage and Attack Speed per active Boon.[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Lileath's Avenger[/td] [td]You again increased Damage against enemies near to allies.[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Lileath's Disruptor[/td] [td]You gain increased Stagger against enemies near to allies.[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Ranald's Mighty Gamble[/td] [td]You gain massively increased Critical Hit Chance, decreased by the Rarity Level of your Currently Equipped Weapon.[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Ranald's Hasty Gamble[/td] [td]You gain increased Cooldown reduction, decreased by the Rarity Level of your Highest Rarity Weapon.[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Anath Raema's Cruel Volley[/td] [td]Ranged attacks inflict increased Damage, but use more ammo.[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Taal’s Crippling Shot[/td] [td]Enemies hit with your Ranged Weapon take increased Damage from you for a few seconds.[/td] [/tr][/table]

These don’t include the effects found in boon sets, or some event-specific boons that might be popping up!

Weekly Expedition

Similar to the Weekly Event game mode for Adventure, we’re adding a ‘Weekly Expedition’ mode in Chaos Wastes. These are Chaos Wastes expeditions with a specific _Boon _and a specific _Curse _that will affect every level of that expedition. Be warned, things get real bloody, real fast, in proper Vermintide 2 tradition. The specific Boon and Curse combination will depend on what we set each week, good luck!



Each week, the first completion of the Weekly Event game mode will grant you a new reward based on difficulty, including shillings, chests, red dust, and one of a new set of runed weapon illusions: the weapons of Bitter Dreams, blessed by Lileath herself.



Also, similar to the Weekly Event game-mode, participating in some in-game events might involve completing a special event version of the Weekly Expedition. Did you know it’s Skulls for the Skull Throne this week? Foreshadowing…

Stability Pass

We’ve also taken a stability pass at the overall Chaos Wastes game-mode:

Fixing several bugs

Chaos Wastes-specific levels to plug some holes, fix some issues, improve pathfinding (both of Bots and enemies)

Improve player Navigation, hang ledges, etc.

You can read the full patch notes below!

This was done mostly based on information from Community bug reports, so we want to thank you all for all the bug reporting you do! Your information and participation is invaluable.

Weaves of Magic

Winds of Magic Illusions in Adventure

We haven’t forgotten about this! Owners of the Winds of Magic expansion can now use the illusions from the Athanor weapons of the Weaves of Magic game mode in Adventure Mode. Simply unlock the weapon in the Athanor and you will have the new illusion unlocked for that weapon!

Weaves Game Mode improvements

We’ve made some changes to the game mode to tackle some of the issues with the mode itself. For starters, bots can now accompany you in public Ranked Weaves, which should help with the biggest blocker for those lacking a dedicated 4-man group for Weaves.

The second thing is that running out of time no longer ends the match prematurely. This is the second biggest issue we’ve seen that prevents players from properly engaging with the game mode. Running out of time still disqualifies your team from scoring for the leaderboards, but at least you can still complete the match!

On the subject of leaderboards, the leaderboard will now default to showing friends’ scores only (you can still manually check the global leaderboards, though!).

Skulls for the Skull Throne!

And Blood for the Blood God! It’s that time of the year again when we celebrate Warhammer as a whole together! From May 23 to June 9, join your fellow Heroes in glorious carnage, slaughtering as many foes as possible!

Blood-Red Weapon Illusionsred weapon illusions - The Kill Counter

We’ll be counting each and every kill from all of you, and if the community as a whole reaches 1,000,000,000 kills across all platforms and game modes before the event ends, you will all earn five new Khorne-inspired Weapon Illusions!



You can check out the community’s progress by going in here: https://www.vermintide.com/counter

New Khorne-y Portrait Frame

Collect 100 skulls, scattered across Helmgart and beyond, to earn this year’s event frame! Progress in this event challenge can be earned across Adventure mode and Chaos Wastes!



Lohner’s Emporium of Old Wonders

Did you miss last year’s event rewards? Fret not! For the duration of the event, you can visit Lohner’s Emporium to spend your hard-earned shillings on unlocking any rewards from last year’s Skulls event that you might’ve missed the first time around.



Without further ado…

Patch 5.5.0 patch notes

Note: We’re still investigating the issue of patch sizes being abnormally large on our Vermintide Steam releases. We’re getting closer to a solution, but for now there might still be patches and hotfixes that have an abnormally large download and install size. We apologize for the inconvenience in the meantime.

Features & Tweaks

* **Added a Loadouts system**, letting you save and quickly switch to and from presets of gear & talents that you've made.

Chaos Wastes boon update: Added over 25 new boons and introduced the concept of Boon Sets.

Added over 25 new boons and introduced the concept of Boon Sets. Chaos Wastes Weekly Expedition: Similar to Adventure mode's Weekly Event, embark on a Weekly Expedition with unique modifiers! Earn the weapon illusions of Bitter Dreams.

Similar to Adventure mode's Weekly Event, embark on a Weekly Expedition with unique modifiers! Earn the weapon illusions of Bitter Dreams. Chaos Wastes Chest of Trials: Added a chest of trials for the Chaos Warrior with Mace & Shield.

Added a chest of trials for the Chaos Warrior with Mace & Shield. Chaos Wastes Chest of Trials: Did a balance pass on the infamous Ungor Warherd chest of trials. Should be a bit more reasonable now!

Did a balance pass on the infamous Ungor Warherd chest of trials. Should be a bit more reasonable now! Athanor Illusions: Made illusions from the Winds of Magic Athanor available in Adventure mode.

Made illusions from the Winds of Magic Athanor available in Adventure mode. Weaves no longer end on timeout.

Bots are now useable in non-private Ranked Weaves.

Changed the Weaves leaderboards to default to friends only.

to default to friends only. Temporarily enabled the Skulls for the Skull throne Keep decorations. You'll be seeing red for a while...

You'll be seeing red for a while... Re-implemented the feature to re-connect to host on temporary disconnection. This was originally disabled because it could cause crashes.

on temporary disconnection. This was originally disabled because it could cause crashes. Added new voicelines for pinging monsters near you.

for pinging monsters near you. Added new voicelines for pinging warpfire throwers.

Fixes

* Fixed hotjoining client crash if the joining client replaces a Necromancer bot just as it uses its ability.