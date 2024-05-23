Patch Notes for Unstable Update 0.3.0-unstable.2

Hi everyone! Here are the latest Patch Notes for update 0.3.0-unstable.2 that's just gone live on TerraTech Worlds’ unstable branch. If you’re not sure how to access this unstable build, here’s how you do that:
- Launch Steam
- Right-click on TerraTech Worlds
- Select "Properties..."
- Click on "Betas"
- Next to "Beta Participation", click on the blue dropdown arrow
- Select "ttw_unstable"
- Steam should automatically switch to the selected beta branch at this point and list the game in the library left panel as "TerraTech Worlds [ttw_unstable]"
- To switch back to the default stable version of TerraTech Worlds, repeat the above steps, but select "None" instead of "ttw_unstable"
Important note: Game save files are only compatible with versions of TerraTech Worlds where the version number is the same or greater i.e. a game save from version 0.1.6.1 is not compatible with version 0.1.6.
Here are the patch notes for the latest update:
Bug Fixes
-
We have fixed the Pulse Furnace so it functions properly in the Arctic.
- It will no longer consume heater fuel rapidly in multiplayer.
- It will now keep your tech warm in Multiplayer.
-
You can now see the Frost Regulators’ dome when it’s active in Multiplayer.
-
The Frost Regulator will now function properly in Multiplayer.
-
When hovering over a slot in the crafting menu the corresponding conduit AP will now highlight on the machine.
-
We have fixed an issue where players were getting a blank screen when joining a MP game.
Changed depots in qa_test branch