Patch Notes for Unstable Update 0.3.0-unstable.2

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi everyone! Here are the latest Patch Notes for update 0.3.0-unstable.2 that's just gone live on TerraTech Worlds’ unstable branch. If you’re not sure how to access this unstable build, here’s how you do that:

Launch Steam

Right-click on TerraTech Worlds

Select "Properties..."

Click on "Betas"

Next to "Beta Participation", click on the blue dropdown arrow

Select "ttw_unstable"

Steam should automatically switch to the selected beta branch at this point and list the game in the library left panel as "TerraTech Worlds [ttw_unstable]"

To switch back to the default stable version of TerraTech Worlds, repeat the above steps, but select "None" instead of "ttw_unstable"

Important note: Game save files are only compatible with versions of TerraTech Worlds where the version number is the same or greater i.e. a game save from version 0.1.6.1 is not compatible with version 0.1.6.

Here are the patch notes for the latest update:

Bug Fixes