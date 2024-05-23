- Added 3 new milestones
- Fixed a bug that would sometimes prevent guest players from entering buildings on the day they connect
- Fixed a bug that caused carried items placed on back of vehicles to slowly “drift” into space when a guest placed them
- Fixed a bug that caused farm animals to continue leaving droppings when the spotless wish was active
- All animal whistles are now considered tools, and have a background colour in the inventory accordingly
- Fixed a bug that would occasionally block guests from receiving a Kite Kit during Sky Fest
- Improved the feeling of jumping on large vehicles, especially boats
- Updated the leaf glider description
Dinkum update for 23 May 2024
Hotfix 0.8.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
