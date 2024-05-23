 Skip to content

Dinkum update for 23 May 2024

Hotfix 0.8.8

Hotfix 0.8.8 · Build 14465294 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 07:59:04 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added 3 new milestones
  • Fixed a bug that would sometimes prevent guest players from entering buildings on the day they connect
  • Fixed a bug that caused carried items placed on back of vehicles to slowly “drift” into space when a guest placed them
  • Fixed a bug that caused farm animals to continue leaving droppings when the spotless wish was active
  • All animal whistles are now considered tools, and have a background colour in the inventory accordingly
  • Fixed a bug that would occasionally block guests from receiving a Kite Kit during Sky Fest
  • Improved the feeling of jumping on large vehicles, especially boats
  • Updated the leaf glider description

