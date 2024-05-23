V1.1.4 Regular Update

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44423204/8d2750843aa99c59c29cdf7b68e84dea64c4184d.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44423204/e8e658eb02318f6ef32f0dbf219d09edc48c1fad.png)[/url]

Thank you all for playing Artifact Seeker, we are glad to have so many players joining the community!!



We are now focusing on fixing the bugs and UI control issues. After the game is stable again, we have short term plan to make more new contents for the game including:

- New Endless Arena battle mode after you are finishing a story mode (You can choose to leave anytime you want or just start a new run like you did before)

- New Artifact backup system, to let some artifacts to have more different copies in the vault

- More blessing kind of affix that adds more fun to some certain synergy build

- New free character DLC that unlocks a paladin character who is capable of Holy and Defence

- New Skill Tree system

Training Room, A place to test all buildings and skills

Greater Rift, New mode that focus more on buildings

New DLC - Legacy of Mortia which contain at least two new playable characters, new map Dwarf Kindom Mortia, new skills, new Boss, new Synergy, new events, new artifacts

More events, more artifacts, more weapons, more affixes, more skills etc



And we will listen to the communities' voice and keep polishing the game.

Thank you all again!! It's great to have you all here!!!

NEW

The batch reroll affixes function can perform multiple reroll operations and select the desired affixes from the results.

After all skills are maxed out, you can automatically choose to pick up gold coins or soulgems

Adjust

Now The Envy will be invincible during the transformation process

Bugfix

Fixed an issue where the mouse would occasionally display incorrect hover information when using a controller

Fixed an issue where the Artifact Vault would occasionally display only one artifact

Fixed an issue where you could carry two artifacts with the same name when you starting a run

Fixed an issue where the divinity was calculated incorrectly when selecting an artifact at the beginning of a run

Thank You:

A big thank you to all the players who have provided us with feedback and suggestions. You have made "Artifact Seeker" even more enjoyable. We are aware that there are still areas for improvement, but we are constantly working hard. We hope you will continue to support us, and provide us with feedback at any time. :) And if you enjoy the game, please leave a review for us.

Thank you ALL.

-Devs Team of "Artifact Seeker"