Auto-Targeting Update v2.14

New Content

🎯 Auto-Targeting System: since targeting is really critical, and players use it every few seconds anyway, we've decided to make closest enemies be targeted automatically. No more spamming shift every few seconds!

If an enemy is already targeted, pressing shift now will switch your target to another close enemy

Bug Fixes and Optimizations

Slightly nerfed Treant boss's Earth Vines skill damage (he's the first boss, he should be easier than the others)

Increased the Attack Dash Length of the player's 2nd attack in the full 3-attack combo! No more missing your target just because they were a lil too far

Enemies that get pushed off the map die much faster now, instead of after being 20 feet below ground

