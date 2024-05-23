 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Storm Striker update for 23 May 2024

EarlyAccess BattlePass Rewards Distribution Schedule

Share · View all patches · Build 14465050 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 09:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Storm Striker Members!
We would like to inform you about the schedule for distributing rewards for the Early Access Battle Pass.

From May 23, 2024, 9:00 AM (UTC) to June 20, 2024, 3:00 AM (UTC),
rewards will be distributed based on the levels obtained in the previous Early Access Battle Pass.

Please note that rewards will no longer be distributed after this period,
so make sure to log into the game at least once during the period to receive your rewards.

The distributed rewards are as follows:
Gold: Early Access Battle Pass Level x 3077
SC: Early Access Battle Pass Level x 193

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2503741
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 2503742
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 2503743
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link