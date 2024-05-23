EarlyAccess BattlePass Rewards Distribution Schedule

Share · View all patches · Build 14465050 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 09:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Storm Striker Members!

We would like to inform you about the schedule for distributing rewards for the Early Access Battle Pass.

From May 23, 2024, 9:00 AM (UTC) to June 20, 2024, 3:00 AM (UTC),

rewards will be distributed based on the levels obtained in the previous Early Access Battle Pass.

Please note that rewards will no longer be distributed after this period,

so make sure to log into the game at least once during the period to receive your rewards.

The distributed rewards are as follows:

Gold: Early Access Battle Pass Level x 3077

SC: Early Access Battle Pass Level x 193