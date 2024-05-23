 Skip to content

Weyrdlets Playtest update for 23 May 2024

0.15.2 - Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 14465045 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 08:09:32 UTC by Wendy

Changes & Fixes

  • Pet statuses will now be hidden when pet is sleeping.
  • Fixed a bug where the accessory “Plain Tie” appears as a “Bow Tie”.
  • Fixed a bug where going into Desktop mode presents the game in the wrong screen when dual-screens are in-use.
  • Fixed a bug that breaks the game when going into Pet Customization while in Playground.
  • Fixed a bug where resizing accessories resets the scale unexpectedly.
  • Fixed a Collectibles Menu bug where the menu shows up empty when first opened.
  • Fixed the bug where Mochi’s petting animation doesn’t stop after the player has stopped petting her.
  • Fixed an issue where sending a pet out for an Adventure before completing the Playground tutorial prevents the player from doing anything else.
  • Fixed a bug where players can get stuck during the Customization Tutorial and get multiple ball caps.

Known Issues

  • Daily tasks are not updating.
  • Friends’ wallpapers are missing when visiting their homes.
  • Pets sometimes wander off ; gets themselves stuck,and thus not being able to respond to the Navigate command.
  • Favourites bag keeps resetting itself.
  • Dig rewards are not showing.
  • Players are unable to interact with the game after switching out from the game into another application.

