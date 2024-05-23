0.15.2 - Hotfix

**
Changes & Fixes
**
- Pet statuses will now be hidden when pet is sleeping.
- Fixed a bug where the accessory “Plain Tie” appears as a “Bow Tie”.
- Fixed a bug where going into Desktop mode presents the game in the wrong screen when dual-screens are in-use.
- Fixed a bug that breaks the game when going into Pet Customization while in Playground.
- Fixed a bug where resizing accessories resets the scale unexpectedly.
- Fixed a Collectibles Menu bug where the menu shows up empty when first opened.
- Fixed the bug where Mochi’s petting animation doesn’t stop after the player has stopped petting her.
- Fixed an issue where sending a pet out for an Adventure before completing the Playground tutorial prevents the player from doing anything else.
- Fixed a bug where players can get stuck during the Customization Tutorial and get multiple ball caps.
Known Issues
- Daily tasks are not updating.
- Friends’ wallpapers are missing when visiting their homes.
- Pets sometimes wander off ; gets themselves stuck,and thus not being able to respond to the Navigate command.
- Favourites bag keeps resetting itself.
- Dig rewards are not showing.
- Players are unable to interact with the game after switching out from the game into another application.
Changed files in this update