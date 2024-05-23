Content Update v0.1.1.260

Hi everyone! It's been a week since we launched Cozy Caravan on Steam, and we've been overwhelmed with all of the wonderful words you've had for the team. Thank you all so much, it truly does mean a lot to us. It can be very scary putting your work out into the world, especially with Early Access, with all the rough edges and content still-to-come. But seeing everyone's reactions, your character photos, and compliments to the team means everything to us. Thank you all!

And with that out of the way, we've got another update today, with our first batch of new content. We're beginning to release new outfits for the wardrobe, and we'll have new drops regularly over the course of Early Access (we're aiming to have something new each week). Some of these, like today, will be available immediately in the character creator and in your wardrobe (go talk to Arthur if you haven't got yourself a wardrobe yet!). Moving forward, we'll have a mix of instantly-available outfits, and ones that will be unlocked through the guild catalogue, or by ✨some other means yet to be revealed.✨

Here are the new threads you'll find in your wardrobes today!

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44865511/0e0a89d8bba5f9eeb10ae93b8b6082d71d43a1a8.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44865511/91f8ae8fa369ebb9d5afc001082e7c480c7194fc.png)[/url][url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44865511/f061c7476389dd6b2ec184811561aa2b214864e3.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44865511/8a1dfda87fd13d05b2cdcf65e98529792781114c.png)[/url][url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44865511/dd0a61219ab933e3ba99f57d3efedd00e876fc63.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44865511/f939d5b87c14b9ef62f8464bb3a46d28c29d608d.png)[/url][url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44865511/f32ca1750757a73f809bbfd5d51e8c0848a67196.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44865511/c03ed5cdb48a54c7b550348b0b8f9c11d09c3ee5.png)[/url]

Fixes

Fixed a bug where Luca would act as though you've already found him instead of offering to re-play hide-and-seek.

Fix the market bell sometimes being invisible.

Fix to prevent the player from getting out of the caravan in unintended locations.

Fix where the heart/happiness sound effects would get stuck on.

Fix an issue where the conversation box would sometimes get stuck on when talking to Yas the Librarian.

Analytics

We've added an optional feature utilising Unity Analytics. You'll see a one-time pop-up which you can choose to accept or decline. This information is used purely for us to learn how people are playing Cozy Caravan, and in turn help us make informed decisions as we continue to develop the game. Again, this is totally optional, and you're more than welcome to decline, it's just one way you can help us improve the Cozy Caravan experience.

Roadmap

We've asked Bubba if he can scribble down an Early Access roadmap for us. He hasn't quite got all the details in there yet, but we'll update you all when he's cleaned it up a bit.

Our next major release will be 0.2.0, where the rest of Harvestvale will be available to explore! Each week between now and then, we'll have new outfits ready to share, along with the usual bevy of bug fixes and improvements thanks to the feedback from our players.

Quest Tracker

But that's not all! Before that update, we're aiming to have the much-requested Quest Tracker released. We're trying to make sure we do this in a way which fits the cozy vibe and feels like it's part of the world, while still being functional and informative. We appreciate all of your feedback on this. We've heard loud and clear! This will be on top of the continued work on the last patch to improve how quest-help lines are delivered by NPCs.

That's all for this update. Thank you again, and we look forward to chatting more with you on our Discord as we work together to bring Cozy Caravan towards the finish line!