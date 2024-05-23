Fixed a bug that when you remove a big worker, sometimes the graphic remain
Fixed a bug where the building info is still visible in the home screen
Fixed a bug where character graphic isn't synced around stairs
Charm Commerce update for 23 May 2024
Patch 2024 May 23rd
Changed files in this update