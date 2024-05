Share · View all patches · Build 14464668 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 07:09:21 UTC by Wendy

h2]Error: Posts with Line Breaks Not Evaluated Correctly[/h2]

Posts with line breaks were not being evaluated correctly.

As a result, when copied and used, the evaluation might change unexpectedly.

With this update, the issue of evaluations shifting for posts with line breaks has been resolved.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

Addition of Test Players to Credits

The following item has been added to the credits:

テストプレイヤー:鏡宮ちるは 様