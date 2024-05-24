1.28 Update + Balance Notes

Greetings, Commanders!
1.28 - one of the biggest and most important updates in the last months - is out!
The main features:
- THE GENERALS ARE BACK!
Head to the game settings and select your preferred General/Officer style!
- WWA very first Season of Iron and Dust
Compete in the Seasonal Leaderboard to get unique rewards that will never be obtainable again!
-
A brand new Ranked game mode with no AI players and new MM system
-
2 new units and a mystery guest that will come into play a bit later!
-
Legendary skins!
Those orange tickets finally have a purpose! Those don't only have a badass look, but also provide a tiny HP buff!
- USSR (and Puma) units rebalancing
Scroll down to know more!
Puma
- HP increased from 875 to 1100
Puma feels perfect in terms of firepower, but it was too squishy to fully shine and utilize its speed when retreating
T-27 MINI
- Armor penetration increased from 0 to 15
- Explosive armor penetration increased from 0 to 50
Mini was quite good on paper, but struggled in combat when compared to Willys due to no armor pen. We will monitor this one and adjust again if needed.
T-35
- Main cannon armor penetration increased from 160 to 200
- Secondary cannons armor penetration decreased from 200 to 160
- AoE radius increased from 0 to 5
Overall it felt quite silly that the secondary cannons had better armor pen than the main one. We're also adding a small splash to stay on par with the rest of the heavies.
BA-30 SKIER
- Bullet damage increased from 5 to 12
- HP decreased from 1700 to 1500
Skier felt underwhelming compared to HMAG and other similar units. It will not be the best performing armored car, but should feel much better even despite the HP tradeoff.
HT-130 BURNR
- Turret rotation speed increased from 15 to 60
- Armor penetration increased from 20 to 40
Burnr is an anti-infantry unit and it felt weird when it felt weak against armored infantry. This should help it perform within the niche.
KV-2
- Front armor reduced from 200 to 190
- Rear armor reduced from 185 to 175
- Upper armor reduced from 165 to 155
- Armor penetration reduced from 210 to 190
- Turret rotation speed reduced from 50 to 30
- AoE radius reduced from 5 to 3
- Movement acceleration reduced from 2.7 to 1.5
KV-2 is a moving fortress that was sometimes a bit too much to fight against. The new numbers don't make it uplayable, but give opponents a chance.
ISU-152 MKILL
- Horizintal spread increased from 2 to 6
- Vertical spread increased from 1 to 4
Mkill is no sniper, folks, but the firepower remains!
Changed files in this update