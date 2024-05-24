1.28 Update + Balance Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14464600 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 16:33:08 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Commanders!

1.28 - one of the biggest and most important updates in the last months - is out!

The main features:

THE GENERALS ARE BACK!

Head to the game settings and select your preferred General/Officer style!

WWA very first Season of Iron and Dust

Compete in the Seasonal Leaderboard to get unique rewards that will never be obtainable again!

A brand new Ranked game mode with no AI players and new MM system

2 new units and a mystery guest that will come into play a bit later!

Legendary skins!

Those orange tickets finally have a purpose! Those don't only have a badass look, but also provide a tiny HP buff!

USSR (and Puma) units rebalancing

Scroll down to know more!

Puma

HP increased from 875 to 1100

Puma feels perfect in terms of firepower, but it was too squishy to fully shine and utilize its speed when retreating

T-27 MINI

Armor penetration increased from 0 to 15

Explosive armor penetration increased from 0 to 50

Mini was quite good on paper, but struggled in combat when compared to Willys due to no armor pen. We will monitor this one and adjust again if needed.

T-35

Main cannon armor penetration increased from 160 to 200

Secondary cannons armor penetration decreased from 200 to 160

AoE radius increased from 0 to 5

Overall it felt quite silly that the secondary cannons had better armor pen than the main one. We're also adding a small splash to stay on par with the rest of the heavies.

BA-30 SKIER

Bullet damage increased from 5 to 12

HP decreased from 1700 to 1500

Skier felt underwhelming compared to HMAG and other similar units. It will not be the best performing armored car, but should feel much better even despite the HP tradeoff.

HT-130 BURNR

Turret rotation speed increased from 15 to 60

Armor penetration increased from 20 to 40

Burnr is an anti-infantry unit and it felt weird when it felt weak against armored infantry. This should help it perform within the niche.

KV-2

Front armor reduced from 200 to 190

Rear armor reduced from 185 to 175

Upper armor reduced from 165 to 155

Armor penetration reduced from 210 to 190

Turret rotation speed reduced from 50 to 30

AoE radius reduced from 5 to 3

Movement acceleration reduced from 2.7 to 1.5

KV-2 is a moving fortress that was sometimes a bit too much to fight against. The new numbers don't make it uplayable, but give opponents a chance.

ISU-152 MKILL

Horizintal spread increased from 2 to 6

Vertical spread increased from 1 to 4

Mkill is no sniper, folks, but the firepower remains!