Update 0.94.856

Dear friends!
This regular patch is dedicated to optimization, bug fixes and some gameplay changes.
- Equipping/unequipping cooldown system was reworked. Fixed some situations, when a player cannot change hotbar equipment and attack (ATL-1633). In addition, the new system works better with high ping. Known issues: bears’ roar sometimes doesn’t apply disarm, disarm applied by vocational abilities has minor visual issues.
- Swamps: slow effect removed from footbridges and walk paths.
- Loot in openworld ruins now can randomly yield parcels.
- One handed weapon damage reduced by 5%. Attack distance buffed by 0.15m. Changes to attack distance should fix some of the issues with melee hit registration.
- Improved server stability, related to recent crashes (ATL-1896).
- Gwasgar - optimization, no freeze upon entering a city.
Changed files in this update