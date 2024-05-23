 Skip to content

Reign of Guilds update for 23 May 2024

Update 0.94.856

Last edited 23 May 2024 – 11:09:07 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear friends!

This regular patch is dedicated to optimization, bug fixes and some gameplay changes.

  • Equipping/unequipping cooldown system was reworked. Fixed some situations, when a player cannot change hotbar equipment and attack (ATL-1633). In addition, the new system works better with high ping. Known issues: bears’ roar sometimes doesn’t apply disarm, disarm applied by vocational abilities has minor visual issues.
  • Swamps: slow effect removed from footbridges and walk paths.
  • Loot in openworld ruins now can randomly yield parcels.
  • One handed weapon damage reduced by 5%. Attack distance buffed by 0.15m. Changes to attack distance should fix some of the issues with melee hit registration.
  • Improved server stability, related to recent crashes (ATL-1896).
  • Gwasgar - optimization, no freeze upon entering a city.

