 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RaceRoom Racing Experience update for 23 May 2024

RaceRoom has been updated - Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 14464393 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 08:09:02 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Update details:

Download size = 100MB

Client version = 0.9.5.53
Client BuildID = 14464393

Changelog:

  • Rolled back the memleak fix for now as it caused an issue where cars would show up chrome in some multiplayer cases.
  • GTR 4 car class - further damper tuning tweaks, slightly increased the mechanical trail for the KTM
  • Mazda RT24 DPi - AI improvements, tweaks to baseline car setup
  • Indianapolis 21 - Fixed some pathing issue around pit lane entrance
  • TT Assen - Fixed some pathing issue around pit lane entrance

Changed files in this update

Zebra Content Depot 211501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link