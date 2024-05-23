RaceRoom has been updated - Hotfix

Update details:
Download size = 100MB
Client version = 0.9.5.53
Client BuildID = 14464393
Changelog:
- Rolled back the memleak fix for now as it caused an issue where cars would show up chrome in some multiplayer cases.
- GTR 4 car class - further damper tuning tweaks, slightly increased the mechanical trail for the KTM
- Mazda RT24 DPi - AI improvements, tweaks to baseline car setup
- Indianapolis 21 - Fixed some pathing issue around pit lane entrance
- TT Assen - Fixed some pathing issue around pit lane entrance
Changed files in this update