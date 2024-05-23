Fixes an alternate solution to one of the secrets. [spoiler]If you solved a secret by landing on top of a gate while carrying an orb at the end of one of Rhea's levels, that solution was unintended and no longer works.[/spoiler]

Fixed a minor physics glitch that let you clip through a wall in one of the Snow Crab puzzles if you were precise enough.

Fixed a typo in Shrew's dialogue.

Fixes a bug that caused the rain effect to display errors when running the game inside of the Windows virtual machine Parallels for macOS. (I can't guarantee compatibility with Parallels, but if you're running it please send me any issues you run into and I'll do my best to resolve them!)

Thanks for all the feedback! If you have feedback, or just need a hint on one of the puzzles, the quickest way to get a hold of me is our Discord.

Cheers,

Mason