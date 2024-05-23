 Skip to content

Wagotabi Playtest update for 23 May 2024

Version 0.01.0000

23 May 2024

The version 0.01.0000 is released with new content!

  • Full gamepad, keyboard/mouse, touch screen support. Controls can be edited in the options.
  • Added in-game map!
  • Added German and Portuguese (beta)
  • Added a target of words to review per day (20, can be changed in the options)
  • Better word classification (new, to review today, difficult, learning, mastered)
  • Difficult words and words to review are displayed clearly
  • Can visit the Marugame お寺
  • Improved the filters in dictionary, lessons, and Kanjidex
  • Improved the answer result page during a test
  • Display a “time to rest” suggestion popup when the target of new words learnt per day is reached
  • Option to enable the “real Japanese keyboard” for typing questions (increases the difficulty)
  • Dictionary form added in verbs conjugation table
  • Added one lesson on -ます form in Sanuki
  • Audio and Japanese content improvements
  • Other polishing
  • Bug and localization fixes

