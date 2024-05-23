The version 0.01.0000 is released with new content!
- Full gamepad, keyboard/mouse, touch screen support. Controls can be edited in the options.
- Added in-game map!
- Added German and Portuguese (beta)
- Added a target of words to review per day (20, can be changed in the options)
- Better word classification (new, to review today, difficult, learning, mastered)
- Difficult words and words to review are displayed clearly
- Can visit the Marugame お寺
- Improved the filters in dictionary, lessons, and Kanjidex
- Improved the answer result page during a test
- Display a “time to rest” suggestion popup when the target of new words learnt per day is reached
- Option to enable the “real Japanese keyboard” for typing questions (increases the difficulty)
- Dictionary form added in verbs conjugation table
- Added one lesson on -ます form in Sanuki
- Audio and Japanese content improvements
- Other polishing
- Bug and localization fixes
