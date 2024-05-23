2024/05/23 4.0.5 Update information

【Update details】
・Updated OpenCV for face tracking.
・Corrected to display the file name in the background image shortcut.
・Fixed an issue where the previous list was not deleted when updating the background image list.
・Moved tracking type items to the top of avatar adjustment "Equipment".
・Moved "Bone drawing" in Avatar adjustment "Equipment" to Avatar adjustment "Other".
・Changed some UI wording.
- Changed the name of avatar adjustment "Settings" to avatar adjustment "Equipment".
- Changed the name of
Avatar operation method'' in avatar adjustmentEquipment'' to
Body tracking type.'' - Changed the name of the avatar adjustmentface''
how it looks'' toreverse movement left and right''.
- Changed the name of "Reflection" in the "System" setting to "Flip horizontally".
3tene update for 23 May 2024
