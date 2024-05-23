Share · View all patches · Build 14464103 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 08:13:32 UTC by Wendy

2024/5/23 Update details.

If title shows ver.EA_2936, the game is updated.

▼ Fixed items.

1，Fixed some weapon effects

Target: Dustpan series, Monochrome Antenna, etc.

2，Fixed a bug that the score of Dark Dustpan is not displayed.

3，Added a notification icon that appears when the new Lost Data is obtained.

4，Implementation of the on/off function for the simple tutorial that is displayed when there is no input.

It can be changed from the "Options" menu.

5，Other minor fixes.

We will continue to develop the game with the fix of serious problems as our top priority.

Thank you for your continued support of Starnaut.