Hotfix 0.8.53

A lovely afternoon everyone,

Further optimizations have just been pushed into main, focusing on the larger alien structures which could drain performance. In some cases (late game with many alien structures) this could be up to 20 FPS.

Thank you everyone and have a wonderful weekend.

See you on Baltarus!

Silica V0.8.53

Technical:

Optimized: Alien Spawning Cyst colliders no longer scale with animation, which caused massive physics CPU usage

Optimized: Alien Spawning Cyst glow spheres share materials in animation, which caused high GPU usage

Changed: Console command 'Team' now supports 'None'

Fixed: Memory leak when reloading AI navigation mesh

Fixed: Level load issue where client reported to server it completed loading earlier than it should have