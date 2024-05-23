 Skip to content

Starship EVO update for 23 May 2024

[New build - DEFAULT] 24w21a: Power Cell

Share · View all patches · Build 14464075 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 05:39:04 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new way to power your craft has been added with the power cell (item) and the power cell base (brick).
This is mainly to address a gap in powering smaller craft like hovercraft in survival, as using fuel is higher tier and more complex.
Place a power cell base on an entity and plug a power cell to it.
You can set the base to either charge power or draw power from the cell.

Survival Impact:
This build now counts the item bar volume in the total player volume.
The base player volume has been increased to 3000L.

Community Suggestions:
#5765 Display can show a container filling percentage.

Hotfixes:
#5762 Wrong description for system
#5763 Character slides on slopes after a jump.
#5770 Female NPC have bugged hair
#5768 Crash when arriving nearby planetary rings

Thanks for playing!

