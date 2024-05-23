[New build - DEFAULT] 24w21a: Power Cell

A new way to power your craft has been added with the power cell (item) and the power cell base (brick).

This is mainly to address a gap in powering smaller craft like hovercraft in survival, as using fuel is higher tier and more complex.

Place a power cell base on an entity and plug a power cell to it.

You can set the base to either charge power or draw power from the cell.

Survival Impact:

This build now counts the item bar volume in the total player volume.

The base player volume has been increased to 3000L.

Community Suggestions:

#5765 Display can show a container filling percentage.

Hotfixes:

#5762 Wrong description for system

#5763 Character slides on slopes after a jump.

#5770 Female NPC have bugged hair

#5768 Crash when arriving nearby planetary rings

Thanks for playing!