Build 14463934 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 06:09:10 UTC by Wendy

We had some issues with Sky Squadron not working when using the Steamlink app on Quest. We've fixed that issue. Just remember you'll need to set the appropriate OpenXR Runtime to SteamVR when using steam link, or Meta Quest Link when using Quest Link.

Any issues, please let us know!