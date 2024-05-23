Patch 2024.5.22.1

Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where stamina/mana would not start recovering when entering the game with low stamina/mana.
- Fixed an issue where Sable/Vivian/Malikaroth's Dark Sorcerer gear was considered "Heavy".
- Fixed an issue where Dark Wizard loot was considered "Heavy".
- Fixed an issue where Rotmaw's loot was considered "Heavy".
- Fixed an issue where Bartrem's cloak said "Butcher's"
- Fixed tunnel being blocked by Riverwood.
- Fixed landscape on faceless caslte stairs.
- Fixed the landscape from the original Gravewarden Castle.
New:
- Added a new process called "Rebirth". This becomes available on the main menu once the main story line is completed (currently when you are capable of receiving the Origins quest from Aldric). This mode will reset your character back to it's original state, but with a number of attributes/talents based on your rebirth level and your appearances. When Rebirthing, enemy damage and health is multiplied directly by your rebirth level. For example, rebirth 1 is 2x's health and damage, rebirth 2 is 3x's health and damage. There is no cap to this process, so be careful, enemies may become close to impossible!
- Adjusted Forgotten Gravewarden's weapons (adjusted their weapon damage to be proper amount).
- Added status increase to smited enemies to Forgotten Gravewarden's weapons.
- Added a "Whisp" icon in the action bar to show that there is a light for in dark areas. Also added the "Whisp" as a quest item in Eladriel's quest rewards.
- Updated Lightning Strike's visual.
- Added additional stagger to lightning strike.
- Updated the visuals on Holy Strike.
- Increased Holy Strike CD from 10 seconds to 30 seconds.
- Holy Strike now stuns any targets hit.
- Increased scaling on Holy Strike from 25x's Wisdom 20x's Strength to 50x's Strength/Wisdom.
- Added new loot for Vorenthis The Undying.
- Added Bartrem's cloak to his appearance.
- Added Butcher's cloak to his appearance.
- Added Vorenthis The Undying's Garb (Fire).
- Added Vorenthis The Undying's Garb (Frost).
- Added Vorenthis The Undying's Garb (Electric).
- Added Black Knight's Garb.
- Updated earthbolt's visual.
- Added Unique OH sword: Undying Sword of Frost. Chance on frost damage to summon a ice spike storm at the target location.
- Added Unique MH sword: Undying Sword of Fire. Changes Fireball into Frost Fire bolt.
- Added Unique neck: Undying Neck of Electric. Chance on any elemental damage to summon a Lightning Storm at the target location.
- Added another Sunstroke's Blessing Location.
- Added additional mining nodes throughout mountain spawns.
- Added Gravewarden Castle officially (still needs to be populated with NPCs and other objects).
- Added Rebirth level to player bar.
- Reduced CD on Fire Dragon Slash from 60 to 45.
- Formatted ability damage numbers to include commas.
- Added additional quest from Mysterious Old Man.
- Updated Enemy nameplates.
Changed files in this update