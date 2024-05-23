Early Access starts NOW!

Hello, Magical Girls! ✧⁺⸜(･ ᗜ ･ )⸝⁺✧

Today's the day we've all been waiting for! Our game is now available on Steam Early Access! We can't thank you enough for your patience, support, and excitement.

Are you ready to start your adventure as a magical girl? Grab your magic wand (or microphone) and let your magical spirit shine! We've put our hearts into making this game so you can unleash your full magical powers.

Since this is the Early Access stage, there might be some rough edges. Your feedback and support mean the world to us and will help us make the game even better. We're here to listen to all our magical girls and keep improving.

No matter the challenges, we'll keep growing and getting better. We're thrilled to join you on your magical journey and can't wait for your continued love and support.

Thank you!

With love, the Magical Development Girls at ReLU Games.