Weekly Update | Optimization & Bug Fixes

Bug Fixes -

Fixed an issue with X-Bird's [Artifact] Dart of Direct Damage where damage preview was incorrect if the player died.

Fixed an issue where Windrider couldn't acquire remaining shop Treasures after obtaining the Talent - SVIP Card when multiple shop Treasures had already been acquired.

Fixed a rare issue with Dom where the spaceship would misalign if the player temporarily retreated after dying in wave mode.

Fixed incorrect trigger timing for the Treasure - Pure White Star.

Fixed an issue with Xuanwu where the prompt for loading Energy in the next turn did not appear when paralyzed.

Optimizations -

The Energy Resource panel will now update immediately during battles.

When possessing the Talent - Return Marker, Events you have experienced will now be marked.

This week, one of us is addicted to Animal Well, and the other is gradually recovering from a severe cold. Despite all of these, the development of the third Spaceship is steadily progressing!

Additionally, a new dev has joined us to work on content related to the Steam Workshop. And we are planning to add mod support alongside the third Spaceship in the 1.0 version of LONESTAR. Stay tuned pilots!

