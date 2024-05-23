Patch 2.1.1 "From Beyond" Release Notes - Galacticare Release & Worker Skin

Darkest Greetings Underlord,

Today we release both a new creation, Galacticare and a small but mighty patch for War for the Overworld. Read on Underlord!

Patch v2.1.1 "From Beyond"

Patch Highlights

Medi Worker Skin

To celebrate the release of our new game, Galacticare, we have added a new worker skin to the game, the Medi Worker Skin! Your faithful blood imp workers have slain invaders from beyond an aethereal rift and salvaged their unusual armour as their own.

This fantastic new skin can by deployed into the dungeon by owners of Galacticare which released today!

In return, owners of War for the Overworld will be able to bring the essence of the Blood Imp to Galacticare with the Blood Imp Medi Skin.

We hope that you'll check out our new game Underlord, and we humbly thank you for all the support you've given us over the years. We would not have made it this far without you!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/494730/Galacticare/

Further Visual Developments

We didn't want this patch to just be about the new worker skin however, so some of our development chunders have devoted their personal time to delivering something a little more substantial for your dark tastes.

Continuing on the developments brought in Patch 2.1, where we looked at all of the existing cores and shrines in the game we've started to dedicate some eyes onto the other rooms. Specifically in this case the Barracks, Archive, Garrison, Lair and Slaughterpen and the Empire equivalents of these rooms.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//4422470/dd8988dbc1a7166e39cbc2c847e1a7893352f48c.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//4422470/dd8988dbc1a7166e39cbc2c847e1a7893352f48c.jpg)[/url]

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//4422470/7964af97640f2c76f18ffee873f38e97e3f931e1.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//4422470/7964af97640f2c76f18ffee873f38e97e3f931e1.jpg)[/url]

As part of this we've enabled dynamic shadows in all of these rooms, provided your graphics settings are set to the appropriate level. We've also added a new level of shadow setting which will enable extra shadow casters on certain lights in these rooms (primarily to provide more options in balancing fidelity with performance)

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//4422470/35091ceee09b9593067d6920d726fb9a1ebc4832.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//4422470/35091ceee09b9593067d6920d726fb9a1ebc4832.jpg)[/url]

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//4422470/e5a41bbd6604ee48b3191911ac3cc0ebc50a2dec.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//4422470/e5a41bbd6604ee48b3191911ac3cc0ebc50a2dec.jpg)[/url]

Additionally the Barracks and Garrison have also had new (old) wall decor added to their tilesets, which greatly increases the detail of the room.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//4422470/a032ee8da314787eeb920594369b83264fbbc149.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//4422470/a032ee8da314787eeb920594369b83264fbbc149.jpg)[/url]

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//4422470/4534eb66814c690e9ec36e3f75ef06496052e910.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//4422470/4534eb66814c690e9ec36e3f75ef06496052e910.jpg)[/url]

As we detailed when we first added dynamic shadows, please remember that they are a super expensive graphical feature and will cost a lot of FPS due to the number of dynamic light sources that WFTO uses.

For best performance we recommend using Low Shadow Distance when using "All" Shadows and Medium Shadow Distance when using "Important & Optional" Shadows. Not all of the visual improvements require shadows to be enabled and the visuals may be different with shadows off (as the lights will no longer be blocked by objects.

Improvements & Changes

Units

Permanent spirit workers (spawned by the Artefact of Workers) have been renamed to Soulbound workers and have a new appearence to differentiate them from temporary spirit workers

Visuals & Art

The following rooms have had dynamic shadows enabled on their light sources: Barracks & Empire Barracks Archive & Empire Archive Garrison & Empire Garrison Lair & Empire Lair Slaughterpen & Empire Slaughterpen Beast Den Severral Stone Bridges

New Wall Decor has been added to the following rooms: Barracks & Empire Barracks Garrison & Empire Garrison

Additional wall meshses have been added to the empire version of the Slaughterpen.

An additional option has been added to the shadows option to enable more shadow casters on room and other lights

Spirit Workers & Soulbound Workers will no longer cast shadows (because they're ghosts)

Spirit Workers & Soulbound Workers now also feature worker lights with their team colour

Bug Fixes

Gregor Valench should now be placeable again in the map editor and god mode

Fixed incorrect shaders used on Slaughterpen Floor

That's about everything we have for you, for now. We hope that you'll appreciate these changes, and though WFTO is deep into maintenance mode we hope there will be time in the future to continue delivering some of these simple improvements.

Please let us know if there are any problems with the latest patch as there's always room for some hotfixes to the above features.

**Until Next Time Underlord,

Brightrock Games

**

