PATCH NOTES - VERSION 0.0.0.2
OVERVIEW
- Entire codebase refactored (but players probably won't notice this)
- New win condition
- Quality of life updates
- New units
- Balance changes
- Stage changes
- Visual and sound tweaks
MAJOR CHANGES
New Win Condition
- To win you must take out your opponent's jar AND the final captain remaining
- You can destroy your own jar by triple tapping the sell button while on it
- You don't earn anything for "selling" your jar
New Menu
- Able to select the "type" of Vs Mode
- Free Play = Both player pick stage and units at the same time
- All other modes a coin is flipped to determine who picks first
- Death Match = Best of 1
- Best of 3
- Best of 5
Other Quality of Life Changes
- Made it easier to tell where you can or can't place things in battle
- Showed extra stats such as # of banks, networth of army, etc. at top right of screen in battle
NEW UNITS
Honey Cannon
- Affordable, durable, disrupting cannon unit
- Does no damage by itself, but causes targets to be ensnared with honey
- Ensnared targets...
- ...move slower
- ...attack slower
- ...and take 1 extra damage when hurt
- Captains can be ensnared too
- "Cloy" makes it resist Ant attacks
- Tips:
- Try using these as walls in front of your normal cannons
- (unless you're opponent is using Splares, honey easily melts from fire)
- Pair these with other units with a high attack rate to maximize damage
- Use these in micro situations to slow down your opponent Captain
Bananalista (which has replaced the Sriracha Cannon)
- Low HP, long range, sniper "cannon"
- Needs to ripen for 5 seconds before it can shoot
- "Harvest" ability gives you an extra 15% money back when selling
- Tips:
- Due to their low HP, be sure to support them with walls protecting them
- Try using these to outrange your opponents cannons to lay siege on them
Gatling Apple
- High HP, short range, machine gun artillery
- Fires 5 bullets per second
- Each bullet does 3 damage (3x the power of a normal cannon bullet)
- Needs to ripen for 10 seconds before it can shoot
- "Harvest" ability gives you an extra 15% money back when selling
- Tips:
- They are easily outranged so be sure to place them in key locations
- Pair these with slow, late game units that appreciate good defenses (like UFOs)
Queen
- Expensive, powerful, flying unit
- Spawns a Fly every 2 seconds
- "Hivemind" ability causes Flies to swarm around her
- Takes 20 seconds to hatch from egg to spawn
- Tips:
- Pair with Hives and/or Flies to maximize the number of Flies to surround her
- They are susceptible to Splares, so try pairing them with Ants
- When facing these, be sure to not let them reach critical mass with their Fly count
BALANCE CHANGES
Gnome (which was previously the Boomie Bear)
- Increased maximum damage inflicted from 100 to 150
- Made explosion hitbox more dynamic (changes size during animation)
- Are no longer radioresistant (or garlic-proof)
Spawners
- Due to performance issues, spawners will stop spawning when 100 of their type of unit is already on field
Sardines in a Can
- Decreased can's HP from 30 to 10
- Can and sardines are now radioresistant (or garlic-proof)
Psy Crab
- Fixed "walk into danger without attacking" bug
- Launched spoons are smaller, but lock-on more easily (they still do AoE)
- Launches spoons 1 second faster
- Decreased attack power from 5 to 2
UFO
- Increased HP from 150 to 300
- Increased attack power from 10 to 30
Garl-ICBM (aka the Garlic Cannon)
- Increased garlic cloud duration from 10 to 20 seconds
- Increased maximum damage inflicted from 150 to 200
- Garlic cloud now inflicts friendly fire to ally units (but only does half damage)
UPDATED STAGES
Sino Solas
- New layout
- Larger and "A" shaped
King's Kitchen
- Now plays "For the Holy Land" song
SOUND CHANGES
- Overall volume of sound has been decreased
- Sound effects will be louder or softer in battle depending how close you are to them
Changed files in this update