Peanut Butter Jelly Wars Playtest update for 23 May 2024

Version 0.0.0.2

Last edited 23 May 2024 – 05:09:14 UTC

PATCH NOTES - VERSION 0.0.0.2

OVERVIEW

  • Entire codebase refactored (but players probably won't notice this)
  • New win condition
  • Quality of life updates
  • New units
  • Balance changes
  • Stage changes
  • Visual and sound tweaks

MAJOR CHANGES

New Win Condition

  • To win you must take out your opponent's jar AND the final captain remaining
  • You can destroy your own jar by triple tapping the sell button while on it
  • You don't earn anything for "selling" your jar

New Menu

  • Able to select the "type" of Vs Mode
  • Free Play = Both player pick stage and units at the same time
  • All other modes a coin is flipped to determine who picks first
  • Death Match = Best of 1
  • Best of 3
  • Best of 5

Other Quality of Life Changes

  • Made it easier to tell where you can or can't place things in battle
  • Showed extra stats such as # of banks, networth of army, etc. at top right of screen in battle

NEW UNITS

Honey Cannon

  • Affordable, durable, disrupting cannon unit
  • Does no damage by itself, but causes targets to be ensnared with honey
  • Ensnared targets...
  • ...move slower
  • ...attack slower
  • ...and take 1 extra damage when hurt
  • Captains can be ensnared too
  • "Cloy" makes it resist Ant attacks
  • Tips:
  • Try using these as walls in front of your normal cannons
  • (unless you're opponent is using Splares, honey easily melts from fire)
  • Pair these with other units with a high attack rate to maximize damage
  • Use these in micro situations to slow down your opponent Captain

Bananalista (which has replaced the Sriracha Cannon)

  • Low HP, long range, sniper "cannon"
  • Needs to ripen for 5 seconds before it can shoot
  • "Harvest" ability gives you an extra 15% money back when selling
  • Tips:
  • Due to their low HP, be sure to support them with walls protecting them
  • Try using these to outrange your opponents cannons to lay siege on them

Gatling Apple

  • High HP, short range, machine gun artillery
  • Fires 5 bullets per second
  • Each bullet does 3 damage (3x the power of a normal cannon bullet)
  • Needs to ripen for 10 seconds before it can shoot
  • "Harvest" ability gives you an extra 15% money back when selling
  • Tips:
  • They are easily outranged so be sure to place them in key locations
  • Pair these with slow, late game units that appreciate good defenses (like UFOs)

Queen

  • Expensive, powerful, flying unit
  • Spawns a Fly every 2 seconds
  • "Hivemind" ability causes Flies to swarm around her
  • Takes 20 seconds to hatch from egg to spawn
  • Tips:
  • Pair with Hives and/or Flies to maximize the number of Flies to surround her
  • They are susceptible to Splares, so try pairing them with Ants
  • When facing these, be sure to not let them reach critical mass with their Fly count

BALANCE CHANGES

Gnome (which was previously the Boomie Bear)

  • Increased maximum damage inflicted from 100 to 150
  • Made explosion hitbox more dynamic (changes size during animation)
  • Are no longer radioresistant (or garlic-proof)

Spawners

  • Due to performance issues, spawners will stop spawning when 100 of their type of unit is already on field

Sardines in a Can

  • Decreased can's HP from 30 to 10
  • Can and sardines are now radioresistant (or garlic-proof)

Psy Crab

  • Fixed "walk into danger without attacking" bug
  • Launched spoons are smaller, but lock-on more easily (they still do AoE)
  • Launches spoons 1 second faster
  • Decreased attack power from 5 to 2

UFO

  • Increased HP from 150 to 300
  • Increased attack power from 10 to 30

Garl-ICBM (aka the Garlic Cannon)

  • Increased garlic cloud duration from 10 to 20 seconds
  • Increased maximum damage inflicted from 150 to 200
  • Garlic cloud now inflicts friendly fire to ally units (but only does half damage)

UPDATED STAGES

Sino Solas

  • New layout
  • Larger and "A" shaped

King's Kitchen

  • Now plays "For the Holy Land" song

SOUND CHANGES

  • Overall volume of sound has been decreased
  • Sound effects will be louder or softer in battle depending how close you are to them

