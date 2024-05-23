- Fixed warp cores sometimes being lost on save and load (might happen one final time loading this patch)
- Fixed auto warp amount and tooltip when all warps are capped
- Fixed minor error spam in logs
Unnamed Space Idle update for 23 May 2024
Version 0.53.0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
