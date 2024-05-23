 Skip to content

Unnamed Space Idle update for 23 May 2024

Version 0.53.0.5

Build 14463559 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 04:19:08 UTC

  • Fixed warp cores sometimes being lost on save and load (might happen one final time loading this patch)
  • Fixed auto warp amount and tooltip when all warps are capped
  • Fixed minor error spam in logs

