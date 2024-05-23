NEW PAYLOAD GAME MODE Update 3

Features
- New Game Mode "Payload"
- New Main menu level menu
- New Nuke upgrade sounds
- New Steam API System "helps with connecting to steam"
Fixes
-
Fixed with coins falling through the map
-
Fixed player getting on top of payload tank
-
Fixed Level music not playing
-
Henry (CEO of Disco Entertainment)
