MAJOR Hazard Hill Idle update for 23 May 2024

NEW PAYLOAD GAME MODE Update 3

Share · View all patches · Build 14463518 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 04:26:15 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features

  • New Game Mode "Payload"
  • New Main menu level menu
  • New Nuke upgrade sounds
  • New Steam API System "helps with connecting to steam"


Fixes

  • Fixed with coins falling through the map

  • Fixed player getting on top of payload tank

  • Fixed Level music not playing

  • Henry (CEO of Disco Entertainment)

