 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Devil Slayer - Raksasi / 斩妖Raksasi update for 23 May 2024

Digital Art Book Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14463490 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 05:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Players,

In our latest update, we have added two illustrations of Harziel to the Digital Art Book.

Thank you for your continuous support and love!

Enjoy the game,
Glasses Cat Games

Changed files in this update

DLC 1608190 Devil Slayer - Raksasi - Digital Artbook (1608190) Depot Depot 1608190
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link