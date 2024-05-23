23rd May Playtest Changes

KEY UPDATES: BUILD NO.#480
Camera Updates
In-game camera rotation:
- Mouse & Keyboard: Press and hold the middle mouse button.
- Game controller: Use the right joystick.
Camera distance: Pulls back in Boss rooms to address prior navigational issues.
New Content
New Boss :skull_and_crossbones:: Introducing Goloidon (Goloid EV2).
New Attack VFX: Included for various attacks.
SFX: First pass on new sound effects.
- Tweaked Bruizer sound effects and timing.
Mini-map Updates
- Room exit icon: Now sits on the rim of the mini-map for easier visibility.
- Enemy indicators: Disappear when an enemy is defeated (immediately, rather than after a delay).
- Player indicator: Changed to a compass arrow.
Enemy Behavior
- Elite version of enemies: Can no longer be interrupted.
Survival Rooms Update
- Timer: Changed to a countdown timer.
- Wall UVs: Fixed.
- Enemy Waves: Balanced.
- New Rooms: Two new small rooms added, large room removed.
- Rewards Room: Updated map to indicate the location of the treasure box.
Minor Fixes
- Gameplay Fixes: Various tile collision fixes for smoother gameplay.
- Mouse & Keyboard: Cursor is used to aim skills, updated for Fireball and Lava Claws.
- Game controller: Cursor disappears when the controller is in use.
- Game HUD UI Update: Character skill controls update based on hardware choice (Mouse & Keyboard or Game Controller).
- Game controller keybinding: Can now be changed in settings (limited to single buttons for now).
- Keyboard keybindings: Already changeable.
- Skill Tree Page Update: Shows VFX on unlocked skill icons, unlocked skill tree nodes, and equipped rune slot.
- Summary Screen: “Continue” button can now be interacted with when using a game controller.
- Pop-up Warning: Appears if you attempt to exit the game while in a game run.
