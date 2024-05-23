 Skip to content

Warriors of Nova Thera Playtest update for 23 May 2024

23rd May Playtest Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 14463453 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 04:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

KEY UPDATES: BUILD NO.#480

Camera Updates

In-game camera rotation:

  • Mouse & Keyboard: Press and hold the middle mouse button.
  • Game controller: Use the right joystick.

Camera distance: Pulls back in Boss rooms to address prior navigational issues.

New Content

  • New Boss :skull_and_crossbones:: Introducing Goloidon (Goloid EV2).

  • New Attack VFX: Included for various attacks.

  • SFX: First pass on new sound effects.

    • Tweaked Bruizer sound effects and timing.

Mini-map Updates

  • Room exit icon: Now sits on the rim of the mini-map for easier visibility.
  • Enemy indicators: Disappear when an enemy is defeated (immediately, rather than after a delay).
  • Player indicator: Changed to a compass arrow.

Enemy Behavior

  • Elite version of enemies: Can no longer be interrupted.

Survival Rooms Update

  • Timer: Changed to a countdown timer.
  • Wall UVs: Fixed.
  • Enemy Waves: Balanced.
  • New Rooms: Two new small rooms added, large room removed.
  • Rewards Room: Updated map to indicate the location of the treasure box.

Minor Fixes

  • Gameplay Fixes: Various tile collision fixes for smoother gameplay.
  • Mouse & Keyboard: Cursor is used to aim skills, updated for Fireball and Lava Claws.
  • Game controller: Cursor disappears when the controller is in use.
  • Game HUD UI Update: Character skill controls update based on hardware choice (Mouse & Keyboard or Game Controller).
  • Game controller keybinding: Can now be changed in settings (limited to single buttons for now).
  • Keyboard keybindings: Already changeable.
  • Skill Tree Page Update: Shows VFX on unlocked skill icons, unlocked skill tree nodes, and equipped rune slot.
  • Summary Screen: “Continue” button can now be interacted with when using a game controller.
  • Pop-up Warning: Appears if you attempt to exit the game while in a game run.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2916811
