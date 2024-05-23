 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MAJOR The Use of Life update for 23 May 2024

The Use of Life - Misha Route Final Chapter Update Out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 14463278 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 08:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Thank you for enjoying The Use of Life.

Until now, the Misha route has been available up to Chapter 4, but today, the final chapter is finally here, concluding the route's two branching stories!

Both branches have a formidable final boss waiting for you. Conquer them to witness the end of Goshe's story.
Where have your choices led Goshe?

As this game is currently in Early Access, we would love to hear feedback from our players.
You can comment in the Steam thread or in the survey accessible in-game.
We will continue development and improve the game based on player feedback.
We hope you continue to support The Use of Life!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1483370/_/

Playism

Visit the Playism Website
Follow us on Steam
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook
Join our Discord server

Changed files in this update

いのちのつかいかた Content Depot 1483371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link