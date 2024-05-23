The Use of Life - Misha Route Final Chapter Update Out Now!

Hello everyone,

Thank you for enjoying The Use of Life.

Until now, the Misha route has been available up to Chapter 4, but today, the final chapter is finally here, concluding the route's two branching stories!



Both branches have a formidable final boss waiting for you. Conquer them to witness the end of Goshe's story.

Where have your choices led Goshe?

As this game is currently in Early Access, we would love to hear feedback from our players.

You can comment in the Steam thread or in the survey accessible in-game.

We will continue development and improve the game based on player feedback.

We hope you continue to support The Use of Life!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1483370/_/

