Starground Alpha v6.4.0 Released

Starground v6.4.0 is now out! This update includes a variety of additions, like consumable items (the bomb, cheese, and apples), tons of new animations for the starlauncher and player, improvements to the overworld, new weapons, and general improvements and quality of life.
All of these new changes should work with multiplayer, but as with any new additions, let me know if issues arise!
Additions
- Added craftable bombs
- Added camera shake
- Added four hotbar item slots
- Added cheese that can be found in the dungeon
- Added player combat iframes
- Added a screenshake slider
- Added a crafting recipe for sword blades
- Added butterflies
- Added the Dreadcap monument and trophy boss drop
- Added weapon component stat popups that appear when an item is hovered over
- Added a sound to the mining laser
- Added a shake to the mining laser when active
- Added particles to the mining laser target
- Added a landing pod animation
- Added a tooltips tutorial
- Added animations and sounds to the starlauncher
- Added a death animation and screen
- Added a drop icon to a held item when it can be dropped out of an inventory
- Added apples that occasionally drop from trees if broken by a player
- Added the ancient automaton weapon component rare drop
- Added the pickaxe weapon component rare drop
- Added a notification that pops up when a research is complete
- Added a training dummy to diplay DPS
Changes
- Changed the UI to better portray the health bar and day counter
- Improved the tool bench UI
- Improved transparency on various UI elements
- Changed the tileset to add more flowers, add water decorations, and animate the water
- Made it so the mining laser fades in and out
- Made adjustments to the mining laser position
- Made it so the starting time of a new world is during the day
- Made it so you now randomly lose items when you die
- Made it so the currently selected hotbar slot is highlighted
- Made it so the mining laser and weapon hotbar sprites are now inset
- Made it so decorations have a chance to drop cheese
- Made it so items now drop out of the player's position instead of the mouse position
- Made it so dropping an item plays a sound
- Made it so buildings with areas are now all displayed when that building is being built
Fixes and Optimizations
- Significantly improved the performance of walls
- Fixed an issue where you couldn't swap stacks inside of the tool bench
- Fixed an issue where conveyor belts were depth sorted improperly
- Fixed a depth sorting issue with the mining laser beam
- Fixed an issue where the mining laser target sprite got darkened by night time
- Fixed a rare client disconnect crash involving player references
- Fixed an issue where weapons were not synced when a player joins a pre-existing game
- Fixed an issue where weapon previews on clients were updating improperly
- Fixed an issue where the mining laser would not be displayed on other players when joining a server for the first time
- Fixed an issue where any toolbench placed after the first wouldn't update its UI when opened
- Fixed an issue where the first room in a dungeon would not generate decorations
Changed files in this update