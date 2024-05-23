Starground Alpha v6.4.0 Released

Starground v6.4.0 is now out! This update includes a variety of additions, like consumable items (the bomb, cheese, and apples), tons of new animations for the starlauncher and player, improvements to the overworld, new weapons, and general improvements and quality of life.

All of these new changes should work with multiplayer, but as with any new additions, let me know if issues arise!

Additions

Added craftable bombs

Added camera shake

Added four hotbar item slots

Added cheese that can be found in the dungeon

Added player combat iframes

Added a screenshake slider

Added a crafting recipe for sword blades

Added butterflies

Added the Dreadcap monument and trophy boss drop

Added weapon component stat popups that appear when an item is hovered over

Added a sound to the mining laser

Added a shake to the mining laser when active

Added particles to the mining laser target

Added a landing pod animation

Added a tooltips tutorial

Added animations and sounds to the starlauncher

Added a death animation and screen

Added a drop icon to a held item when it can be dropped out of an inventory

Added apples that occasionally drop from trees if broken by a player

Added the ancient automaton weapon component rare drop

Added the pickaxe weapon component rare drop

Added a notification that pops up when a research is complete

Added a training dummy to diplay DPS

Changes

Changed the UI to better portray the health bar and day counter

Improved the tool bench UI

Improved transparency on various UI elements

Changed the tileset to add more flowers, add water decorations, and animate the water

Made it so the mining laser fades in and out

Made adjustments to the mining laser position

Made it so the starting time of a new world is during the day

Made it so you now randomly lose items when you die

Made it so the currently selected hotbar slot is highlighted

Made it so the mining laser and weapon hotbar sprites are now inset

Made it so decorations have a chance to drop cheese

Made it so items now drop out of the player's position instead of the mouse position

Made it so dropping an item plays a sound

Made it so buildings with areas are now all displayed when that building is being built

Fixes and Optimizations