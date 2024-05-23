- Story: Tweak tutorial dialog to be less corny and a bit more brief.
- Story: Add dialog before Hobo Jones mission and 'Boy meets megacopter'.
- Story: Change name of Hobo Jones mission to 'A Hobo Named Jones'.
- Story: Tweak dialog in 'A Hobo Named Jones'.
- UI: During pizza bear defense mission, add 'Wave Incoming' indication.
- UI: Add defense complete notification for Pizza Bear Mission.
- UI: Update map/mission select screen zone colors and improve look of map.
- Gameplay: Add helipad to tutorial mission with controller hint.
- Gameplay: Add sounds to demo completed cinematic.
- Gameplay: Add additional reinforcement spawns to 'Boy meets megacopter'.
- Bug Fix: Fix positioning of notifications on center screen that would be offset sometimes.
Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 23 May 2024
Update Notes for 2024/05/22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
