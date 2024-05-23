 Skip to content

Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 23 May 2024

Update Notes for 2024/05/22

Share · View all patches · Build 14463151 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 04:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Story: Tweak tutorial dialog to be less corny and a bit more brief.
  • Story: Add dialog before Hobo Jones mission and 'Boy meets megacopter'.
  • Story: Change name of Hobo Jones mission to 'A Hobo Named Jones'.
  • Story: Tweak dialog in 'A Hobo Named Jones'.
  • UI: During pizza bear defense mission, add 'Wave Incoming' indication.
  • UI: Add defense complete notification for Pizza Bear Mission.
  • UI: Update map/mission select screen zone colors and improve look of map.
  • Gameplay: Add helipad to tutorial mission with controller hint.
  • Gameplay: Add sounds to demo completed cinematic.
  • Gameplay: Add additional reinforcement spawns to 'Boy meets megacopter'.
  • Bug Fix: Fix positioning of notifications on center screen that would be offset sometimes.

